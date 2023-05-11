Stoke City are set to face competition from Rangers in their pursuit of a fresh deal for Dujon Sterling this summer.

According to Football Scotland, Rangers are interested in signing Sterling as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It is understood that Sterling is open to the possibility of sealing a permanent exit from Chelsea this summer after being loaned out by the club on four separate occasions by the Premier League outfit during his career.

Sterling's current deal with the Blues is set to expire this summer, and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms are not agreed.

As per The Scottish Sun, Stoke manager Alex Neil is keen on securing the services of Sterling on a permanent basis.

How did Dujon Sterling fare during the 2022/23 campaign in a Stoke City shirt?

Signed on loan by the Potters last year, Sterling was utilised on 26 occasions by the Potters in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.

The defender also made two appearances for the club in the FA Cup.

Sterling demonstrated his versatility by featuring in a number of different roles for Stoke over the course of this particular term.

As well as making 1.7 tackles per game in the Championship, Sterling also recorded 1.3 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per fixture as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.67 at this level.

Sterling made the final appearance of his loan spell during Stoke's 2-0 defeat to Watford earlier this week.

The former Coventry City loanee is set to officially return to Chelsea at the end of May when his temporary deal expires.

Will Stoke City be able to compete with Rangers in the race for Dujon Sterling's signature?

Stoke may find it difficult to secure the services of Sterling now that Rangers have seemingly entered the race for his signature.

The Scottish giants will be able to offer Sterling the chance to play in Europe next season as they have already secured a second-place finish in the league standings.

Stoke cannot match this opportunity as they are set to play in the Championship once again next season.

In order to have a chance of winning this pursuit, the Potters will have to table a lucrative offer while also giving clear assurances regarding game-time to Sterling.

If Sterling decides to return to the bet365 Stadium, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the second-tier as he has now made 58 appearances at this level during his career.