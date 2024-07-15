Highlights Japhet Matondo opts for Stoke City over Cardiff City, ready to prove himself after rejecting a professional deal in Wales.

Stoke City are set to complete a deal to sign Cardiff City winger Japhet Matondo after the 18-year-old rejected the offer of a professional deal in the Welsh capital.

Wales Online have reported that Welsh age-grade international Matondo will complete a move to the Potters, with his medical understood to be taking place today.

Japhet is the younger brother of Wales international and former Stoke City man Rabbi Matondo, and he's set to follow in his brother's footsteps by moving to The bet365 Stadium, with the Potters reportedly beating another unnamed club to the 18-year-old's signature.

Matondo is yet to make his first-team bow, and he'll be hoping that his move to Stoke will boost his chances of playing first-team football in the near future.

Japhet Matondo set to swap Cardiff City for Stoke City

It's reported that Matondo turned down the offer of a new deal at Cardiff City as he looks to test himself elsewhere, having spent over a decade with the Bluebirds.

The winger reportedly felt his path lay elsewhere from the Welsh capital and wanted to test himself away from his home city, and Stoke City are set to be the lucky recipients.

It's a blow for Cardiff as they see yet another young talent move elsewhere, with the likes of Lewys Benjamin, Charlie Crew and Gabriele Biancheri all departing for sides with category one academies in recent years, but the Bluebirds are set to receive compensation for Matondo.

Wales Online have reported that the Bluebirds received six-figure compensation fees for the trio mentioned above, and the club are said to be pleased with the compensation they're set to receive for Matondo, meaning they're set to benefit from the youngster's departure.

Stoke have had to work hard to get Matondo's signature over the line, with themselves and another club reportedly lodging a number of bids over the last fortnight before finally agreeing a fee with Cardiff.

It's a fresh start for the winger at The bet365 Stadium, and he'll be looking for a big pre-season to try and force his way into Steven Schumacher's plans.

Japhet Matondo is an exciting signing for Stoke City

The Wales U19 winger can play on both sides and is an exciting talent, but was hampered by injuries last season.

Despite his injury woes, Cardiff were keen to keep him and offered him a professional contract, which shows that Stoke could have picked up a real talent in Matondo, and supporters should be excited by his arrival.

Stoke City's 2024 summer business so far Player Club Deal structure Viktor Johansson Rotherham United Permanent Ben Gibson Norwich City Permanent Eric Bocat Sint-Truiden Permanent Chinoso Chibueze Chelsea Permanent Noah Cooper Arsenal Permanent Francis Gyimah Liverpool Permanent Kieron Wilcox Rangers Permanent

Given his lack of first-team experience, it's likely that he'll link up with the club's U21 side initially, but if he impresses for the Potters in Premier League 2, there's no reason why he can't earn a call-up to Schumacher's first-team.

After an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign, the main priority for Matondo will be staying fit, and playing as many games as possible for the Potters' age-grade sides.

The Welshman is clearly a talented prospect, but a fresh start was needed, and Stoke fans will be hoping that Matondo is able to reach his full potential at The bet365 Stadium in the coming years.