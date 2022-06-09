Stoke City set to beat Derby County to 32-year-old’s signature

Stoke City are set to bolster their defence with the arrival of Cardiff City defender Aden Flint, as per a Patreon from journalist Alan Nixon.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County had been rivalling the Potters for the experienced defender’s services, but it is the Staffordshire club who Nixon claims is set to be making the move to Staffordshire.

Coming to the end of his contract at Cardiff City, the central defender featured 38 times in the league last season for the Bluebirds, chipping in with six goals.

The towering defender, who evidently makes an impact at both ends of the pitch, has over 250 matches of Championship football to his name, adding experience and expertise to Stoke’s defensive line.

Possessing relatively youthful options in Ben Wilmot and Harry Souttar, Flint will likely provide the defence with a bit more balance.

The verdict

A physical presence who wins the majority of his defensive and aerial duels, there are not many more imposing defenders than the 32-year-old in the Championship.

His ability in the air also acts as a weapon in the final third, with Flint emerging as a consistent source of goals throughout his career, nearing 60 goals in all competitions thus far.

With Souttar and Wilmot meeting modern-day demands of a central defender, in the way that they carry the ball forward well, Flint’s aerial dominance and stature will certainly improve the strength of Michael O’Neill’s defensive options.

Stoke will naturally be ambitious about what the new season might hold for them, and whilst this may not be the most attractive signing, if it does go through, it will certainly be an effective one.