Stoke City set to battle Derby County for 32 y/o

Championship outfit Stoke City have entered the race to recruit Cardiff City centre-back Aden Flint, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Cardiff City Stadium this summer and looks set to depart the Welsh capital, enabling the Potters to recruit him on a free transfer as they look to address their centre-back area.

Michael O’Neill’s side saw Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Liam Moore return to their respective parent clubs last month and with James Chester being released on the expiration of his contract, they are in need of adding more options in this area despite Harry Souttar’s return potentially on the horizon.

However, they aren’t alone in this race to recruit Flint with Derby County also thought to be pursuing an agreement for the ex-Bristol City defender, though he will have to take the step down to League One if he is to link up with Wayne Rooney’s side.

With the Rams’ takeover yet to be sealed, they are unable to tie the centre-back down to a contract just yet and that could enable the Staffordshire outfit to steal a march on Rooney’s men.

The East Midlands outfit are willing to offer him the best deal they possibly can though in an attempt to get this deal over the line according to Nixon, though this imminent approach for O’Neill’s side could ruin their hopes of recruiting the Cardiff man.

The Verdict:

Considering the Potters are likely to be working within a reduced budget once again this summer, a move for Flint makes sense with the 32-year-old having plenty of second-tier experience under his belt.

His confidence may have been slightly damaged by his time under Mick McCarthy during the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign – but he has had time to recover since then and could be a useful asset alongside Phil Jagielka.

Even if he isn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet, he would be a good addition to the second-tier outfit’s cause to provide depth and that could allow Connor Taylor and/or Will Forrester to get more experience out on loan.

This experience will help the duo for the long term and that can only be a good thing for the Potters who may see the duo become an important part of their first-team squad in the coming years.

He could potentially be valued more at Pride Park though as one of the first names on the teamsheet – and the chance to work under Rooney could be another factor that turns this race in Derby’s favour as they look to secure their top targets.