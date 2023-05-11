For the fifth season in succession, Stoke City finished in mid-table in the Championship after making a significant alteration in the dugout early on in the campaign.

Alex Neil replaced Michael O'Neill back in August 2022 but the Scotsman couldn't deliver immediate results, eventually finishing the campaign this week in 16th place with a view now to bolstering the squad ahead of a play-off push in 2024.

The Potters brought in a number of loan players - mainly in the January transfer window - but Neil's only summer signing when appointed in late August was the capture of Dujon Sterling from Chelsea.

And having completed the season this past weekend with the Staffordshire outfit, Sterling left his future open-ended with his Chelsea contract set to expire, but it could be about to get a lot clearer as to where he is heading come the start of the 2023-24 season.

What is the latest on Dujon Sterling's transfer situation?

On Wednesday evening, it was claimed in reports north of the border by Football Scotland that Rangers were interested in Sterling as head coach Michael Beale looks to revamp his squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, having already agreed to sign another Championship player in the form of Norwich midfielder Kieran Dowell.

Stoke's keenness to keep the defender on a permanent basis following his season-long loan move was noted, but it now appears that they have lost out in the race.

Per a fresh update from the Evening Standard, Sterling is poised to head to Ibrox this summer when his Chelsea contract expires, with the Blues giving their blessing for him to sign a long-term deal as they won't be extending his contract.

He is expected to sign for the Gers in the coming weeks, meaning that Stoke will have to look elsewhere in their pursuit of a new full-back.

Would Dujon Sterling have been a good signing for Stoke?

Having played 26 times in the Championship for the Potters on both sides of the pitch, Sterling showed versatility and pace but he has been hit and miss at times, just like many of the club's squad this past season.

However, at the age of 23 there is a lot of room for improvement which would come with regular game-time, and with James Tavernier being one of Rangers' leading men it's unlikely that he would be playing week in, week out at right-back for the Gers when he inevitably signs on the dotted line.

Stoke meanwhile have a gap to fill at right-back and that position could have been Sterling's to keep for a number of years, but it appears that Alex Neil will have to move on to other targets.