Stoke City set for transfer battle with Swansea and Blackburn as they eye move for 23-year-old

Stoke City are believed to be interested in making a move for Barnsley right-back Callum Brittain, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is understood that the Potters are weighing up a swoop for the 23-year-old who has featured regularly in the Championship for the Tykes this season.

Stoke could face a battle to secure Brittain’s services as Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are also believed to be keeping tabs on the defender’s situation at Oakwell.

The Tykes could demand a considerable fee for Brittain due to the fact that his current contract is set to run until 2023.

After helping Barnsley reach the play-offs last year by making 40 appearances in the Championship in the regular season, Brittain would have been hoping to help the club push on at this level during the current campaign.

However, despite playing 22 games for the club in this division, the right-back has been unable to prevent his side from experiencing a tough start to the season.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Tykes will need to pick up victories on a regular basis in the coming months in order to avoid relegation to League One.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Stoke are able to win the race for Brittain’s signature.

Despite featuring in a team that is underachieving in the Championship this season, the defender has still managed to produce some impressive performances as he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88.

When you consider that Stoke’s first-choice right-back Tommy Smith has failed to match this aforementioned figure during the current campaign, Brittain may turn out to be an upgrade on the 29-year-old.

Having demonstrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods on a consistent basis at this level, Brittain could potentially help Stoke reach new heights in the Championship if the club opt to splash the cash on him during the current transfer window.