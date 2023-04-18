West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for six to nine months with an Achilles injury.

The club confirmed that Dike requires surgery to repair a full rupture of his right Achilles, with the injury sustained in Saturday's 2-1 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

It is the latest setback for the 22-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries since his arrival at The Hawthorns last January.

He suffered a hamstring injury on his debut for the club, which kept him sidelined for six months, and then missed three months with a thigh injury picked up on his return.

The American has been a key player for the Baggies in recent months, establishing himself as Carlos Corberan's first choice frontman, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances since making his comeback in November.

Dike was substituted just before halftime in the Potteries at the weekend but his teammates responded with a comeback victory which keeps their play-off hopes alive.

What was Stoke City's message to Daryl Dike?

The Potters took to their Twitter account to send a message of support to Dike following the news that he is set for another lengthy absence.

It was a classy gesture from the club to extend their well-wishes to Dike and good to see the football community rally around the 22-year-old in what will no doubt be a difficult time after his third serious injury in just over a year.

Stoke also suffered in an injury blow in the game on Saturday, with defender Ben Wilmot being stretched off in the first half after sustaining a back fracture which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Who can replace Daryl Dike at West Brom?

It is a big blow for the Baggies to lose a player of Dike's quality for such an extended period, particularly given his form in recent months.

But Corberan does have options in the forward areas to mitigate the impact of his absence, with Brandon Thomas-Asante perhaps the most likely candidate to fill in up front, moving from the wide role he was deployed in against the Potters.

The Spaniard could also call on the services of Karlan Grant, who came on for Dike at the weekend. Grant has fallen out of favour under Corberan and has not started in the league since early November, but he was the club's top scorer last season with 18 goals and would be a more than capable replacement.

Albion currently sit 11th in the Championship table, three points from the play-off places and they have a trip to face struggling Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night as they look to continue their top six push.