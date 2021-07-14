Stoke City see transfer offer rejected for 20-goal forward

Stoke City have had an offer turned down for Slavia Prague forward Jan Kuchta, according to iSport.

Michael O’Neill is keen to add more firepower to his squad this summer, after his side scored 50 goals in 46 games last season.

Midfielder Nick Powell was their top scorer with 12 goals, with Steven Fletcher their highest-scoring forward with nine goals.

According to iSport, Slavia Prague forward Jan Kuchta has now emerged as a target for the Potters, with an offer already said to have been rejected.

iSport claim that a loan-to-purchase bid from Stoke for Kuchta has been turned down, and the club could now “intensity their interest” with a higher offer.

Kuchta made 41 appearances for Slavia Prague in 2020/21, scoring an impressive 20 goals and chipping in with nine assists.

The 24-year-old finished as the leading goalscorer in the Czech First League, scoring 15 goals following his move from Slovan Liberec last summer.

Kuchta does have another three years left on his contract at Slavia, though, but it is said that the potential of playing Premier League football in the future could be a lot for the player to turn down.

The Verdict

This is an interesting link and it’d be interesting to see how Kuchta would get on if he made the move to the bet365 Stadium.

At 6-foot-1, Kuchta is an interesting option. He looks to be a physically strong player who is also blessed with a fair bit of pace.

He would certainly offer a different dimension going forward, and could be a perfect strike partner for either Tyrese Campbell or Steven Fletcher.