Stoke City secure transfer agreement for 22-y/o midfielder

Stoke City have completed the signing of Gavin Kilkenny from Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old featured 14 times for the Cherries in the previous campaign as they won automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Scott Parker has already made one addition to his midfield by bringing in Joe Rothwell, which has knocked Kilkenny down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium.

Therefore, he has been allowed to leave on a temporary basis and the Potters announced his arrival on their official site on Saturday.

Strengthening the midfield had been a priority for Michael O’Neill after it was confirmed that Joe Allen would be leaving the club following the expiry of his contract.

And, speaking to the club’s media, first-team coach Rory Delap explained how the Irishman will help fill the void by Allen’s exit.

“He’s a very good player; he builds the game and that’s something we felt we needed with Joe Allen having left the Club and hopefully he’ll be a really good addition and help us play the way we want to play.”

Kilkenny is Stoke’s fifth signing of the window so far after Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke and Liam McCarron.

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

The verdict

This seems like another smart move by Stoke as they are getting a player who is comfortable in possession and can help dictate the tempo.

As Delap touches on, these are the qualities that the team need following Allen’s departure and you would expect Kilkenny to become a key player for the Potters this season.

From the perspective of the player, it’s a great move that should give him a chance to play regularly which is sure to help his development.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.