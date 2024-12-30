Ryan Shawcross has outlined his desire to step into a management role in the future following Stoke City’s 1-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday.

Shawcross is currently in charge of the Potters on an interim basis after the dismissal of Narcis Pelach.

The 37-year-old is currently in charge of Stoke’s U21 side, but has taken on this caretaker role while a permanent successor for Pelach is sought.

Shawcross oversaw the end of a nine-game run without a win courtesy of a Tom Cannon goal that earned the club an important three points going into 2025.

Stoke City's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Sunderland (H) 1-0 win Leeds United (H) 2-0 loss Sheffield Wednesday (A) 2-0 loss Cardiff City (H) 2-2 Luton Town (A) 2-1 loss

Shawcross outlines Stoke City intentions

Shawcross has revealed his desire to manage in a permanent capacity some day following the team’s 1-0 win over Sunderland.

While he believes it could take years to reach that point, he has made it clear what his ambition is for the future of his career.

"I love [managing],” said Shawcross, via StokeonTrent Live.

“It's what I want to do.

“The time might be in the future, it might be in years to come, but this is what I want to do.

“Experiences like that made sure in my mind that this is what I want to do.”

Shawcross discusses potential Stoke appointment

Shawcross has also discussed potentially taking on a permanent role as Stoke boss at some point in his career, showing his appreciation to John Coates and Jonathan Walters for the opportunity to oversee this interim stint.

"It's a difficult question to answer because I'm not in charge of the decision-making, but what I can say is that John Coates and Jon Walters have given me this amazing opportunity for a game, maybe two, and it's a chance for me to show what I'm about,” he added.

“I think you've seen that today.

“In the future, this is the club I feel is my club.

“One day it might happen, it might not, but whoever gets the job is going to have a fan base that will get right behind them."

On his plans for the upcoming game against Burnley on New Year's Day, he added: "I'm prepping for it. You never know in football. I didn't know I was going to be taking this until the day before and you never know what's going to happen. I'm prepping and if I get the chance to take it, I'll take it."

Shawcross has brought back optimism at Stoke

A 1-0 win over Sunderland is a great result for Stoke to bring with them into 2025.

It’s been a very difficult last 12 months, with both Steven Schumacher and Pelach both falling by the wayside as managers.

However, Shawcross has brought back some optimism to the club with this performance against a side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

While it’s far too early to suggest he should take over on a permanent basis, this kind of result and performance eases the pressure on the club to quickly find a permanent appointment for the manager’s position.