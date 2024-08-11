Stoke City have joined the race for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who has been a top target for League One promotion favourites Birmingham City for much of the summer.

News of the interest from Stoke comes via Football Insider, who report that they have opened talks with Fulham over the signing of Stansfield.

That's after recent claims from The Telegraph have outlined that Blues remain in talks with Fulham over a potential £6 million deal to re-sign Stansfield, who spent last season on loan at the club in the Championship.

Fulham manager Marco Silva had stated in May that Stansfield could remain at Craven Cottage this summer, but the Evening Standard claim the 21-year-old could be allowed to leave the club on loan; although a permanent exit is not out of the question.

That could open the door for Birmingham, but they reportedly face competition for Stansfield's signature from Championship duo Hull City and Cardiff City, as well as Stoke, who have now joined the race.

Jay Stansfield's Senior Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 8 1 0 Exeter City (loan) 39 9 8 Birmingham City (loan) 47 13 3

Stoke City striker search continues amid Jay Stansfield reveal

Steven Schumacher's side have already allowed Tyrese Campbell and Wesley to leave the club this summer, despite adding to their frontline with Sam Gallagher arriving from Blackburn Rovers, but it is widely believed that Stoke will aim to bring in another striker before the window is shut.

There needs to be an improvement on Stoke's poor record in front of goal last season with a more clinical centre-forward, as the Potters were the Championship's sixth-lowest scorers in 2023/24.

Their highest-scoring strikers in the league were Ryan Mmaee, who is currently injured, and Campbell, who has now left the club, with just three goals each - winger Andre Vidigal was the club's top scorer with six.

Stansfield proved himself as a capable second-tier scorer last campaign on loan at Birmingham, as he netted 12 goals in 43 games and was one of the Blues' best players, despite relegation, but he faces an uncertain future this summer with a breakthrough into parent club Fulham's first-team looking unlikely right now.

Birmingham have been credited with the most keen interest in re-signing the 21-year-old this summer, but a move seems doubtful given their third-tier status, perhaps the door for Stoke and other second tier sides.

Football Insider are now reporting that Birmingham's interest has cooled, whilst Stoke are now pushing ahead with their plans to sign the player, with Fulham reportedly open to the sale of youth product before the August 30th transfer deadline.

Related Stoke City in pole position to sign Celtic's Bosun Lawal The Potters have edged in front in the race for Bosun Lawal's signature

Potential Stoke City investment in Jay Stansfield could make the Potters millions

It is no secret that Stoke are aiming to bolster their attack in the transfer market this summer, and Fulham's Stansfield would be the ideal addition to Schumacher's forward line to help propel the Potters up the division in the new season.

Stoke should rival those sides in pursuing his signature, as it seems a realistic move for a striker of his talents if Fulham do allow him out on loan again; or even in a permanent switch to the Potters.

He would undoubtedly be given the starting striker spot ahead of the likes of Gallagher, Mmaee, and Niall Ennis. Stansfield has the ability as an all-round number-nine, as he can pin the opposition when spearheading the attack and both score and set up goals.

His potential is huge at the age of just 21, and whichever Championship team gets him will be adding a high-quality forward for the level, with the ability to develop rapidly once again next season.

And should Stoke be able to land Stansfield permanently, there's the scope to double their money and then some further down the line if he impresses, such is the scope of his potential.