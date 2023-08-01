Highlights Stoke City enquired about securing a loan deal for Daniel Iversen.

Iversen, who has worked with Stoke manager Alex Neil before, has struggled to secure a starting spot at Leicester.

He is now surplus to requirements but the Foxes are still demanding £5m for him.

Stoke City enquired about a potential loan deal for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen but that was rejected by officials at the King Power Stadium, according to the Daily Mail.

Alex Neil has worked with the Danish shot-stopper before from their time together at Preston North End - and the 26-year-old was consistently impressive during his time between the sticks at Deepdale.

Unfortunately for the keeper, he was unable to nail down a starting spot at his current side, even though he did play in the Premier League for the Foxes last term.

He only made 12 league appearances for the Foxes during the 2022/23 campaign though and that isn't enough for a player who will want to be starting every week.

What is Leicester City's stance on Daniel Iversen's future?

The Daily Mail believes Iversen is surplus to requirements in the Midlands - and that isn't a shock considering Mads Hermansen has been brought in by Enzo Maresca.

Danny Ward and Alex Smithies are available as options and this could also limit Iversen's game time at the King Power Stadium during the upcoming campaign.

With this, he has seemingly been made available by Maresca who could use the money they generate from his sale to strengthen his squad further.

How much will Daniel Iversen cost?

Iversen has attracted plenty of interest in the past - and his contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025.

These two factors combined have allowed them to demand around £5m for his signature, although it's unclear whether any club would be willing to meet that valuation considering he wasn't a regular starter at the King Power Stadium last term.

He didn't go out on loan for a chunk of the 2022/23 campaign either, so he only had a very limited opportunity to impress between the sticks.

If the Foxes are keen to cash in on him this summer, they will probably need to lower his price tag, although the fact the player still has two years left on his deal does put them in a strong negotiating position and they will look to generate as much revenue from his sale as possible.

Would Daniel Iversen have been a good signing for Stoke City?

They enquired about taking Iversen on loan before signing Mark Travers, so he would have been a great signing for the Potters if they had managed to get that deal over the line.

Considering the Potters haven't signed a ridiculous number of loanees yet either, taking Iversen on a temporary deal would have been acceptable, especially when you consider how high his price tag is.

He has proved himself in the English second tier before and already knows Neil extremely well, so it probably wouldn't have taken him a long time to adapt to life at the bet365 Stadium.

But the signing of Travers is just as impressive - because he has promotion-winning experience under his belt and that can only benefit a Stoke side that will be hoping to be in the promotion mix next year.

Their transfer business between now and the end of the window may determine where they are aiming to finish - but promotion has to be the main goal despite falling well short in recent seasons.