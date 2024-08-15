Highlights Ki-Jana Hoever unlikely to return to Stoke City for third loan spell. Transfer to Sheffield United fell through.

Interest remains from French club Toulouse. Likely departure from Wolves to a top-flight league.

Stoke City looking for more right-back options. Currently only one on the squad. Hoever would have been a welcome addition.

Wolves right-back Ki-Jana Hoever is unlikely to return to Stoke City this summer after two impressive loan spells at the bet365 Stadium in the last 18 months.

BBC journalist Mantej Mann has reported that a third Potters' arrival for Hoever looks doubtful, as the end of the transfer window edges closer and Wolves seek another deal for the 22-year-old after a reported move to Sheffield United fell through in early August.

Mann states that Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse remain interested in the former Dutch youth international, while journalist Fraser Fletcher has previously reported that a deal was always going to be difficult to pull off for the Potters.

Hoever endeared himself to the bet365 Stadium faithful after his first loan move to the club in January 2023, then joined again last summer and proved his qualities as one of the best attacking full-backs in the Championship last season.

His Wolves future has been uncertain this summer after returning to the club for pre-season, and while another move away does look set to happen, it seems unlikely that he will return to ST4 yet again.

Ki-Jana Hoever transfer latest

Hoever joined Wolves from Liverpool in 2021 for a reported fee of £9m, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot at Molineux and so joined Stoke on loan in January 2023.

He became a hit in his initial half-season spell at the bet365 Stadium under Alex Neil as his successful six months prompted the Potters to loan him in again for the full 2023/24 season, during which he made 44 appearances in all competitions and played a key role in Stoke's eventual Championship survival by chipping in with four goals and five assists from right-back.

Ki-Jana Hoever Stoke 2023/24 statistics Appearances 40 Goals 4 Assists 5 Progressive passes per 90 5.57 Tackles per 90 2.70 Interceptions per 90 2.05 Dribblers tackled % 70.1% Stats as per FBref, league games only

It is still unclear where Hoever will end up by close of play in the transfer window, but his transfer saga has waged on throughout the last few months after his strong form at the end of last season alerted numerous clubs to his availability this summer.

Sheffield United were first reported with an interest in his services by Football Insider, and then a move looked to be progressing as he underwent a medical with the Blades ahead of a loan move after a deal was accepted by all parties.

Despite that, his move to Bramall Lane soon broke down due to an injury issue, according to The Star, and the Blades moved on to other targets while Stoke were again reported with interest in his signature by StokeonTrentLive on August 7, with Mehdi Leris looking set to move on and a replacement needed.

Leris has now left the club, but it looks as if Hoever will not be heading back to the Potteries for a third time and instead could make the move abroad as he likely looks to progress his career further in a top-flight league.

Stoke need more right-back options

The Potters are looking to bolster their defensive options with deadline day on the horizon, and have already seen a centre-back and left-back arrive at the club in Ben Gibson and Eric Bocat from Norwich City and Sint-Truiden.

Leris, who looked set to be a right-back option for Steven Schumacher for the new season, has joined Serie A side Pisa SC in recent days after requesting a move away due to a potential lack of game time, and so Stoke currently have just one out-and-out right-back as it stands.

Junior Tchamadeu is Schumacher's current first-choice on the right side of the back four, and while he has displayed some great qualities since his arrival from Colchester United last summer, the Potters definitely need to provide him with some competition ahead of a long-winded campaign in which injuries and loss of form could happen.

Hoever would have been a massively welcome addition to Schumacher's ranks, but the club will now likely have to move onto other options with his return seeming unlikely.