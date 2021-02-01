Stoke City respond to fresh player interest from Premier League club

Stoke City have rejected an improved offer from Burnley for centre back Nathan Collins, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed.

It was reported earlier in the window that the Potters had rejected a £4.5million bid from Burnley for the defender, with the Clarets seemingly keen to strengthen their backline this month.

Now it seems as though Sean Dyche’s side have continued their pursuit of the 19-year-old deep into the window, but Stoke are holding firm for now.

According to Nixon’s latest update, Burnley have now increased their offer for Collins to £7.5million, however, Stoke are thought to have rejected that offer as well.

Burnley have gone to 7.5 for Nathan Collins. Stoke said no. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

It has previously been reported that the Potters want at least £15million for Collins, who has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract at The Bet365 Stadium.

A graduate of Stoke’s academy, Collins has made a total of 45 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring on three occasions.

The Verdict

I think this is the right stance for Stoke to take over this interest.

Given Collins’ contract situation at the club, they are under no pressure to sell the centre back anytime soon, so they should not be doing so if they do not feel as though they are getting a good enough price for him.

It will therefore be interesting now to see whether or not Burnley do return with a fresh offer for the teenager, or whether they look to other targets, with Stoke having seemingly made their stance clear here, that it will take a big price to secure his services.

Indeed, given the ability he possesses and interest there appears to be in him, it could be a big piece of business for Stoke if they are able to retain the services of Collins beyond the close of the window.