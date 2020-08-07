Stoke City reportedly make decision on player’s future at the club

Stoke City are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Tom Ince ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign according to Football Insider.

Ince has been with the club since 2018, when he moved to Stoke from Huddersfield Town for a fee in the region of £10million. He has since gone on to make 81 appearances for the club, who have struggled in the Championship in recent seasons.

The Potters finished 15th in the second-tier standings in the 2019/20 campaign, and will be eager to show improvement ahead of the new season.

But Ince seemingly doesn’t feature in Michael O’Neill’s plans for the future, with Football Insider revealing that the club are looking to move him on either permanently or on a loan deal this summer.

Stoke are looking to trim the wage bill ahead of the new season, and Ince is a player that they’re looking to move on at the earliest of opportunities.

The winger still has two years remaining on his contract with the Potters, and it remains to be seen as to whether any club will register their interest in landing his signature.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised by this at all.

The club are obviously going to be looking at trimming the wage bill heading into the new season, and Ince is likely to be one of the higher earners at Stoke.

Therefore, it makes sense for the club to look at moving him on during the summer transfer window, especially after a lack of income due to supporters not being present in stadiums across the country.

I’d be surprised if they were able to move him on permanently for a sizeable fee in the current climate, so a loan move is more likely ahead of the new league campaign.