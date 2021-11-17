Stoke City: Remember Marc Muniesa? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Stoke City fans in the mid-2000’s probably would have baulked if you told them that in a few years time they’d be signing players from Barcelona, but that’s exactly what was happening in 2013 and 2014.

It was the exciting Bojan Krkic that arrived in the latter year but in 2013 it was Marc Muniesa who swapped the glitz and glamour of the Nou Camp for Staffordshire as he joined the then-Premier League side on a free transfer.

The left-back was officially contracted to the Potters between 2013 and 2018 but in that time he was only able to muster up 57 league outings for the club, which was a bit of a disappointment.

Quiz: Have Stoke City ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Stoke City ever won a game at the Emirates Stadium? Yes No

His first few years were blighted by injuries when he looked set to have a consistent run as a starting player, and in the 2016-17 campaign he was mainly left on the bench.

Muniesa spent 2017-18 out on loan at La Liga side Girona but even though again he spent more time on the sidelines watching the action than playing, they turned that loan into a permanent move, signalling the end of the Spaniard’s time at Stoke.

What’s Muniesa up to nowadays though? Well he’s still playing football considering he’s only 29 years of age which makes you think his best years were wasted injured or sat on the bench.

After spending just a year as a permanent Girona man, Muniesa headed to the middle east to sign for Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Muniesa has converted into a centre-back since his Stoke departure and has been a regular for Al-Arabi, who are seven time champions of the Qatar Stars League but not since the 1990’s.

A thigh muscle injury disrupted Muniesa’s start to the current campaign but he’s made his way back to fitness and in his first four league outings he has two assists, according to transfermarkt.

Will Muniesa stay in Qatar for the rest of his career? Who knows, but as far as his Stoke times went down they will have to be seen as a bit of a disappointment but he’s clearly succeeding in a whole other world away from Staffordshire.