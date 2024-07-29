Stoke City have knocked back interest from Pisa in the signing of versatile winger Mehdi Leris.

That's according to a report from The Stoke Sentinel, who say that the Potters intend to keep hold of the 26-year-old this summer.

Leris only joined Stoke in 2023, when he signed from another Italian side, Sampdoria, for an undisclosed fee.

The Algerian then went on to make 33 appearances in all competitions for the Potters during his debut campaign with the club last season.

Now, it seems as though his side have no intention of letting him go, despite him having the chance to move back to Italy in the current transfer window.

Stoke rebuff Mehdi Leris interest amid Pisa enquiry

Over the weekend, reports from prominent Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had claimed that Leris was set to return to Italy, with a move to second tier side Pisa.

However, it now appears as though that may in fact not be a case, even if there is interest in completing such a deal from certain parties.

Mehdi Leris' Stoke City Championship Stats 2023-24 - As Per SofaScore Appearances 30 Goals 2 Shots per Game 0.8 Assists 2 Key Passes Per Game 0.7 Tackles per Game 1.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Total Duels Won Per Game 4.9

As per this latest update, Pisa have indeed made an inquiry to Stoke about the signing of Leris in the transfer market.

However, Steven Schumacher's side have apparently rejected that approach, and instead plan to keep the winger - who played at right-back in Stoke's most recent friendly against Stockport County - at the club for the coming campaign.

There are currently two years remaining on Leris' contract with the Potters, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That therefore ensures that Stoke are in a position where they have some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the player in what remains of the window.

So far this summer, the Potters are yet to sell any of their first-team players, with just over a month remaining until the window closes.

By contrast, they have made three senior first-team signings, with Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson and Eric Bocat joining the club.

Stoke finished last season 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

They are scheduled to begin the 2024/25 campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they host Coventry City at the bet365 Stadium.

Keeping Mehdi Leris could be a sensible move by the Potters

There could be an argument that Stoke will be doing the right thing if they retain the services of Leris beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Throughout pre-season so far, the winger has in fact been operating as a right-back for Schumacher's side.

That is a position where the Potters are somewhat short on options, following the return to Wolves of Ki-Jana Hoever, following his loan spell with the club.

As a result, it could be risky for them to let Leris go now, which could then leave them short on options in that particular position.

It is also worth noting that the 26-year-old's contract situation does mean they are not under any immediate pressure to sell him in the current window.

Consequently, it would no doubt have to be a sizable offer to convince them to part company with the Algerian before the window closes next month.

With all that in mind, it would therefore not be a huge surprise if Leris is indeed still a Stoke City player come the start of September.