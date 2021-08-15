Stoke City register interest in signing in-demand midfielder

Stoke City are reportedly keen on signing St Johnstone midfielder Ali McCann, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

McCann has been with the Scottish side since 2012, and has made 88 appearances in all competitions for them, including four so far in this year’s campaign.

The midfielder has two years remaining on his contract with St Johnstone, although it remains to be seen as to whether he’ll see out his deal with them, amid interest from elsewhere.

Nixon claims that other teams are interested in signing McCann, but with St Johnstone reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £3million, that is seemingly putting clubs off a potential agreement to sign the 21-year-old.

Stoke finished 14th in the Championship table last season, and will be keen to make a serious push for a top-six finish this term, whilst under the management of Michael O’Neill.

The Potters have had a relatively strong start to the season, having beaten Reading on the opening day of the campaign, before following that up with a 1-1 draw against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Stoke City are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they take on Swansea City, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between both teams at the Liberty Stadium.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see whether they can strike a deal to land his signature.

McCann has impressed whilst with St Johnstone, and it appears as though that hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Stoke being keen on a deal to sign him this summer.

Additional strength in depth in midfield would be ideal for Michael O’Neill’s side, especially when squad rotation is likely during the hectic periods of the Championship season.

But with St Johnstone’s valuation of the midfielder being steep for some of the interested parties, a deal might be some way off being finalised at this stage of the transfer window.