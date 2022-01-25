Stoke City receive big player boost ahead of Coventry City clash tonight

Michael O’Neill has hinted that Nick Powell may be within a chance of returning to action this evening.

Delivering the team news ahead of Stoke City’s clash with Coventry City tonight, O’Neill also suggested that Ben Wilmot could be in contention to return to action.

However, Romaine Sawyers will remain on the sidelines, with a return to the team still too soon. Despite D’Margio Wright-Phillips coming off last weekend with a knock, it is expected he will maintain his starting position in the side.

“We will have to see if Wilmot will be available. He’s done a bit on the grass today, however Tuesday may be a bit too soon for him,” said O’Neill, via the club’s official website.

“Powell has trained so we just has to see if it’s right to involve him. He’s been out for a while so we have to manage that. We don’t want to bring him back too early.

“The other injuries are coming along. Romaine Sawyers is still a little bit away, but the squad is getting stronger.

“We thankfully didn’t pick up any knocks on Saturday that are keeping players out. D’Margio [Wright-Phillips] came off with a bit of a knock but he’s fine.”

O’Neill also confirmed that Jordan Thompson is back in training following a stint out due to a positive Covid-19 test. O’Neill confirmed that he would’ve already been back in the side following his back injury if not for that.

The Potters are currently ninth in the table as they prepare to take on 10th place Coventry this evening.

Stoke lost their last game, falling to a 3-2 defeat to league leaders Fulham last Saturday.

Coventry come into tonight’s game also off the back of a weekend defeat. Mark Robins’ side lost 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers.

Victory for Stoke would bring them to within three points of sixth place Huddersfield Town, with another game in hand on their play-off rivals.

The Verdict

Powell’s return to action will be good news for Stoke. The midfielder has been an influential figure under O’Neill.

However, he hasn’t been able to kick a ball for the Potters since the game against Bournemouth last October.

That has meant he’s only been available for eight league starts this season. His return will be a big boost to the squad as they look to push for a play-off place.

With others also set to return to injury soon, and no new fresh concerns, O’Neill isn’t far off having a full complement of players to choose from.