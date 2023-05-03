Stoke City’s disappointing season continued on Saturday as they were beaten at home by Queens Park Rangers.

The lap of ‘honour’ at full-time summed up the mood around the club, as the vast majority of fans had understandably departed, with the Potters set for another bottom half finish in the Championship.

It should be noted that all the blame can’t be put at Alex Neil’s door, as he inherited an unbalanced squad, and hasn’t had a full pre-season to put his methods in place.

However, he needs a fast start next season, and the summer window is going to be crucial for Stoke, as they need quality reinforcements to help this squad.

And, one man who they should be pushing to get is Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow.

Goalkeeper has to be a priority

The fact Neil bought Matija Sarkic in on loan from Wolves in January shows that he wanted a new number one, but unfortunately for the Montenegro international, his season was ended by injury shortly after joining.

Therefore, you’d think it’s something they will address in the summer, and we all know how important it is to have a reliable keeper if you are to be successful.

And, Darlow could be that man for Stoke.

The 32-year-old is currently on loan at Hull from Newcastle, and he has shown his quality after a frustrating few years in the north-east where he just couldn’t get the game time he would’ve wanted.

However, Darlow has been reminding fans that he still has a lot to offer. Whether it’s sharp reflexes or commanding his box, the ex-Nottingham Forest stopper has helped Hull a lot, so it’s no surprise that the Tigers are keen on bringing him in permanently.

But, Stoke should be looking to muscle in on that. They have shown over the years they have financial power at this level, and if it’s offering a bigger fee, or stumping up a bigger percentage of Darlow’s wage, there are ways they can get ahead of Hull in the race.

Of course, Stoke can’t be reckless, but the reality is that a new keeper is a critical addition for Neil, and it’s a position that he must get right.

This summer is massive for all connected to the club, and they have to get it right in the market, something which they haven’t done in the past.

So, if they can land Darlow, it would be a great start and give Neil the reliable keeper he needs to launch a play-off push next season.