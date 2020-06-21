Stoke City ready to make 7-figure bid for international player

Stoke City are readying a £1m transfer bid for Hibernian striker Martin Boyle, according to the Scottish Sun.

Michael O’Neill’s side returned to Championship duty on Saturday afternoon as they played out a 1-1 draw with Reading.

Lucas Joao opened the scoring for the home side before a late equaliser from Nick Powell ensured the Potters an important point that kept them above the relegation threatened positions in the league table.

Looking ahead to the summer, Northern Irish coach O’Neill is expected to make a number of changes to his squad, having struggled to find consistency this term.

One of those changes could be the arrival of Boyle, who has been a key player for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian over the past five seasons.

The 27-year-old made 20 appearances this term in which he netted five times and gained five assists.

The Verdict

Stoke are seemingly very keen on making a move for Boyle, but they must act quick as interest from Huddersfield is also said to be moving towards a potential summer bid.

Whether or not spending £1m on a striker that has had little experience of English football is a wise decision, only time will tell, and whilst fans of the Potters may feel buoyed that O’Neill is looking a new signings, they could feel that unheard of name is a little underwhelming.