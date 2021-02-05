Stoke City reach fresh player agreement with 22-year-old

Stoke City have agreed terms on a new contract for their giant centre-back Harry Souttar, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is believed to have put pen-to-paper on a new four-year deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

But the one he has reportedly freshly signed will now keep him at the Bet365 Stadium for the foreseeable future, providing that a bigger club doesn’t come in with a big offer for the 6ft 6in behemoth.

Souttar has formed part of a formidable back-line for Michael O’Neill side this season, often being part of a back three with fellow young star Nathan Collins and one of James Chester or Danny Batth, or just partnering one of the latter two in the centre of a back four.

The Australia international has made 21 league appearances so far this season and has made the transition to the Championship look easy, having spent 18 months on loan at League One side Fleetwood Town.

Stoke have kept eight clean sheets in the league when Souttar has played, so he’s already proving his worth to the team despite his inexperience at Championship level.

His ability to play the ball out from the back and create attacks from deep make him a hot commodity, and Stoke could very well have the future of their defence sorted for the next five years or so now with Souttar and Collins, providing the Potters can rebuff expected summer interest for the latter.

The Verdict

This is a crucial piece of business that Stoke needed to get done as they now have a lot of control over Souttar’s future.

If it had gotten to the summer of 2021 and Souttar had just one year left on his deal, the club may have had to consider cashing in on him as there would’ve been a real risk of losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

But now they can command a high fee for the Scottish-born Aussie should he keep on progressing, however you get the feeling that the ‘not for sale’ signs will be placed around the necks of both him and Collins such is the talent that they possess.