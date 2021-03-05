Quizzes
Stoke City quiz: Was it Sam Clucas or Nick Powell who have done these 15 things?
Stoke City will be looking to continue their push towards the top-six in the coming weeks.
Relegated from the Premier League three seasons ago, the Potters have struggled since dropping into the second-tier, although they’re enjoying their best campaign since dropping down a league.
Two players that have been crucial for Stoke this season have been Sam Clucas and Nick Powell – with the latter the club’s top goalscorer with 10 goals in all competitions.