Stoke City quiz: Was it Sam Clucas or Nick Powell who have done these 15 things?

Stoke City will be looking to continue their push towards the top-six in the coming weeks.

Relegated from the Premier League three seasons ago, the Potters have struggled since dropping into the second-tier, although they’re enjoying their best campaign since dropping down a league.

Two players that have been crucial for Stoke this season have been Sam Clucas and Nick Powell – with the latter the club’s top goalscorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

But what we want to know if which of the following have these two players done in their careers? Test yourself below!

