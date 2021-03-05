Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Stoke City quiz: Was it Sam Clucas or Nick Powell who have done these 15 things?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Stoke City will be looking to continue their push towards the top-six in the coming weeks.

Relegated from the Premier League three seasons ago, the Potters have struggled since dropping into the second-tier, although they’re enjoying their best campaign since dropping down a league.

Two players that have been crucial for Stoke this season have been Sam Clucas and Nick Powell – with the latter the club’s top goalscorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

But what we want to know if which of the following have these two players done in their careers?
Test yourself below!
1 of 15

Been capped at England Under-21 level


Related Topics:

I'm Jake Sanders, a Freelance Journalist for Snack Media covering all things at the Football League World having joined the company back in March 2020.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Stoke City quiz: Was it Sam Clucas or Nick Powell who have done these 15 things?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: