Stoke City put plans in place to pave way for Premier League arrival

Stoke City and Southampton are interested in a swap deal for goalkeepers Jack Butland and Angus Gunn, according to the Sunday People (20/9, page 55).

Butland has started the campaign behind Adam Davies in the pecking order at Stoke, with the former Barnsley keeper justifying his selection on the opening day of the campaign by picking up a clean sheet in the Potters’ goalless draw against Millwall.

The one-time England international endured a frustrating campaign last season which saw him produce a number of poor individual errors, and that saw him lose his place in the side at various times during the season. However, Butland did still manage to make 35 Championship appearances.

Southampton’s Angus Gunn has also started the campaign out of the starting line-up, with the keeper behind Alex McCarthy in the pecking order. It is thought that an exchange deal could now happen between the two clubs to help both keepers get their careers back on track.

The verdict

This would be a deal which could make a lot of sense for both parties, with Butland clearly needing a fresh challenge to reignite his career which has faltered over the last two seasons since the Potters suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

However, were Stoke to allow Butland to leave the club this window it would leave them needing to find a replacement. Therefore, if they could bring in a quality goalkeeper such as Gunn from Southampton it would enable them to still have quality competition for Davies.

Gunn also has a lot of quality, but his confidence dipped last season with Southampton and it could therefore be good for him to move away and get regular game time elsewhere. He would also arrive at Stoke with a real point to prove.