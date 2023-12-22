Highlights Danny Cowley believes Steven Schumacher is a good appointment for Stoke City and could lead the club to promotion.

Schumacher left Plymouth Argyle to become the Potters' new head coach this week, replacing Alex Neil, who was sacked earlier this month.

The 39-year-old led the Pilgrims to the League One title last season with an impressive 101 points, and his side had made a decent start to life back in the Championship, sitting 16th in the table at the time of his departure.

Schumacher admitted that it was a big decision to leave Home Park, but he said the opportunity to take charge of the Potters was too good to turn down.

"Obviously Stoke City is a huge club," Schumacher told the the Stoke Sentinel.

"Where we're currently at in the league isn't ideal nor what was expected at the start of the season.

"But it's the opportunity to come to a club which has a bigger profile, the facilities and infrastructure that give me the chance to improve as coach, manager and head coach.

"That was what made the decision.

"It was a big decision but I think it's the right one."

Stoke are 19th in the Championship table, just three points clear of the relegation zone, and Schumacher will take charge for the first time against Millwall at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Cowley: Steven Schumacher could win promotion with Stoke City

Cowley believes that Schumacher is a good appointment for Stoke, and he says that if he is backed, he could guide the club to promotion to the Premier League.

"I look at it with real interest, I think it's a really good appointment for Stoke City," Cowley said on the BBC's Football Daily podcast.

"I think Steven Schumacher has done a brilliant job at Plymouth, I think he's been really well-supported by an outstandingly run football club, he'd be the first to say that, but you can't underestimate the success he's had.

"Winning League One last year when, in my opinion, the best League One team in the last decade in Ipswich Town were in the division was an outstanding achievement, and to do it on probably a modest budget, certainly making the most of the resources that they had, I think he deserves all the accolades that he's been given to this point.

"I think when Stoke City come calling, I can understand why he would want to take that role because it's been a poisoned chalice, for sure, but the club has so much potential, and I think it has really, really good owners in the Coates family that want to appoint young, English managers and want to give young, English managers time to have success.

"There's been a lot of good managers that have been in at Stoke City in recent times and not had success for whatever reason, but Steven will be going there knowing that he has a formula, has a clear philosophy and way of playing, and he'll be looking to try to implement that on that Stoke City team.

"If you look at the position they are currently in, the only way is up, and I can see it being good for him."

"The club have got all the things in place to be successful, yet there's something missing, and it's really hard to put your finger on what exactly it is," Cowley continued.

"I think Steven will come in, he'll be different from Alex in terms of his management style, probably different from Alex in terms of his game ideas.

"I think Alex Neil was quite a pragmatic manager, I think Steven Schumacher has had his success playing either his 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1 formation, but with real athleticism and pace, he loves to play transitional football, so I think that there will be a change there.

"What they have to try to do is find an alignment, and that is so difficult when you're bringing so many people into the building every transfer window, so they've got to try to firstly create some stability.

"If they can do that, and give Steven the time, which they've proven over the years that they will give the managers time, then I think that they can have success.

"But absolutely now they have to try to find some stability, try to recruit some players that suit how Steven wants to go about it, and then back Steven Schumacher.

"If they do that, I expect to see Stoke City back in the Premier League some time soon."

What next for Stoke City?

Cowley's comments will certainly be encouraging for Stoke supporters.

Schumacher is an exciting appointment for the Potters, and there is hope that he can be the man to deliver success at the club after years of underachievement.

As Cowley says, the Stoke job has been something of a poisoned chalice for managers in recent years, so it will not be an easy task for Schumacher, but he is a manager with a lot of potential, and he should be given time to turn around their fortunes.

It is an excellent opportunity for Schumacher to get off to a winning start on Saturday against a Millwall side who have struggled under Joe Edwards so far, and three points would increase the feel good factor around the club following his arrival.