Carlton Palmer believes the signing of Tom Cannon is a real statement of intent from Steven Schumacher and Stoke City.

The Potters won the race for the 21-year-old striker during the final day of the summer transfer window, with the forward moving to the bet365 Stadium on loan from Leicester City for the remainder of the campaign.

The Staffordshire outfit saw off plenty of Championship opposition to get the deal over the line, with Hull City and Middlesbrough among the sides said to have also been keen.

But after his move to Stoke was confirmed, Palmer believes his addition can give Schumacher’s side hopes of a push for the play-offs in the season ahead.

Tom Cannon completes Stoke City move after Championship interest

The chase for Cannon was one of the hottest topics of the final day of the summer transfer window, with a number of Championship clubs trying to get a deal for the former Everton man over the line.

Stoke were said to have competition from Luton Town, Sunderland and Hull City during the final stages of last month, while Boro were also said to have been plotting a last-gasp transfer move before City won the race.

With eight goals in 20 matches for Preston North End in the second-half of the 22/23 campaign, Cannon has proven himself to be a top striker for the level, and Palmer believes the signing of the forward could have plenty of positive consequences.

The former England international said: “Brilliant news for Stoke City that on deadline day they were able to win the race to sign Tom Cannon on a season-long loan.

“This is a massive signing, because he was in demand by a lot of Championship clubs, and with two wins and two defeats Stoke are looking to push on this season.

“He netted eight goals in 20 games on loan from Preston North End in the second-half of the 22/23 season, and it is a massive plus for Stoke.

Cannon's career stats, per Transfermarkt (As of 2/9/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton U21 55 22 5 Everton U18 42 29 9 Everton 4 0 0 Preston 21 8 1 Leicester 16 3 2

“A lot of clubs were after his signature, he can score goals, and he’s got a really, really bright future ahead of him.”

Tom Cannon significantly improves Stoke City attacking options

Cannon could prove to be the player that makes City tick in the final third during the upcoming campaign, with the club only finding the back of the net twice in their first four league matches, albeit both in 1-0 victories over Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle.

With teenagers Emre Tezgel and Lewis Koumas being utilised up top, as well as the returning Ryan Mmaee, Schumacher has options to play with, as well as summer signing Sam Gallagher once he returns from injury.

But with previous credentials showing that Cannon is a reliable goal-getter if given the correct service, Palmer believes his addition could transform the former Premier League side’s season.

He continued: “This is a coup for Stoke City and for Steven Schumacher that they were able to get a player of his quality into the football club, because if they make chances, he will definitely score the goals.

“It’s a big statement of intent that Stoke City are looking to push on and get into the play-offs, and the 21-year-old is an unbelievable signing for the football club.

“He will be keen to hit the ground running, and if they create chances he will score goals, that is for sure.

“He also has the ability to create chances for himself and his teammates, so it is a fantastic bit of business for Stoke City, and hopefully now they can kick on and get results.”