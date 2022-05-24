Stoke City, Preston North End and Millwall set transfer sights on Derby County player

Derby County right-back Nathan Byrne is on the radar of three Championship clubs as the expiry of his Rams contract looms, reports Football Insider.

Preston North End, Stoke City and Millwall are all plotting moves for the 29-year-old, who was named Derby’s Players’ Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season following his impressive performances.

Byrne joined County in September 2020 for an undisclosed fee following the financial struggles of his then-club Wigan Athletic, and he has since played 82 times in the second tier.

His two-year deal is set to come to an end next month, and due to their current administration situation, Derby are unable to offer new contracts to players.

The Potters, the Lilywhites and the Lions all look set to make their moves for Byrne in the near future as his situation at Pride Park remains up in the air, and he can bring a wealth of Championship experience to any club he potentially joins this summer.

The Verdict

On the face of it, Byrne would be a good addition to all three clubs considering the season he has just had for Derby.

At Millwall, he would be competing for a starting spot with Danny McNamara, with Mahlon Romeo likely to depart The Den this summer.

Stoke have a right wing-back vacancy thanks to Tommy Smith’s departure this summer, whilst Ryan Lowe at Preston North End is looking for quick, attack-minded wing-backs at Deepdale and Byrne would certainly tick those boxes.

All three clubs play with three defenders and wing-backs, so that should be a system that suits Byrne more than a back four considering his best assets are on the attacking side of play, and he’s unlikely to be short of options going into the summer if he doesn’t renew terms with Derby.