Stoke City preparing to wait to decide on future of defender amid potential Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace interest

Stoke City are planning to wait to resolve the future of in-demand defender Nathan Collins amid interest from Burnley, with the Potters waiting for potential offers from Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace, per The Sun.

The Sun’s latest report reaffirms Burnley’s interest in Collins and it is believed that he is one of two centre-back signings that the Clarets are aiming to make this summer.

That comes amid previous reports that they have had an offer of around £10 million knocked back by the Potters for the 20-year-old already this summer.

Michael O’Neill’s side are reportedly now ready to wait to make a decision on whether to cash in on the defender or not. That is because they are thought to be waiting on potential offers that come in from interested parties such as Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

It is believed that the Potters are going to hold out for a big transfer fee for the defender and then they might consider allowing him to leave the club.

That suggests that Burnley are going to face a waiting game to see if the interest from the other clubs does result in any other formal offers for Collins this summer.

The Verdict

You can fully understand Stoke wanting to hold out for as large a transfer fee as possible for the defender this summer given that he is a key asset for them. Keeping hold of the defender would probably be an ideal scenario because he has the ability to help them make a challenge for promotion from the Championship next term.

However, it seems almost inevitable that the likes of Burnley, Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace will come with an offer at some stage that they have to seriously consider accepting. Collins is someone that is destined for a move to the Premier League in the near future and it might be that it goes through this summer.

Stoke would be able to potentially reinvest the transfer fee they get for Collins and help O’Neill improve the quality of options he has available to him. Finances are going to be tight otherwise, so selling the defender for a sizeable fee might be the best way for them to enjoy a productive window in terms of incomings.