Narcis Pelach will be looking forward to the January transfer window, as he looks to strengthen his Stoke City team after an up-and-down start to life in Staffordshire.

It's been an interesting few months for the Spaniard since taking charge of the Potters after Steven Schumacher was sacked in controversial circumstances at the start of September. Consistent wins have been hard to come by, however, he has made his team difficult to beat - losing only three of his 12 games in charge.

Two victories on the bounce against Derby County and Blackburn Rovers gave supporters hope that their fortunes were starting to turn, but Stoke have now drawn their last three matches and improvements in January are necessary.

They have been linked with a move for Brazilian centre-back, Rodrigo Guth, by German outlet Fussball Europa, with the 24-year-old currently plying his trade for Dutch club Fortuna Sittard, and it's one that could increase the strength of their backline.

Verdict made on Rodrigo Guth after Stoke link

There have been some frustrations for supporters at times this season, especially in games where they probably should have come out with a better result than they got.

Bringing in younger players to replace the aging defence that they do currently have is a must, and Guth could be an incredibly solid option to help bring that average age down.

Football League World has asked their Stoke Fan Pundit, Sam Harrison, if he believes a move for the Brazilian is a good one, and if another centre-back is needed.

He told FLW: "Rodrigo Guth being linked with Stoke; I think that it’s one where it's great to see that young players are being linked with Stoke again. It's a young squad that Narcis Pelach inherited and has maintained, and I think that is the route that we're going down.

"It's really good and pleasing to see that we're not just looking for maybe more experienced Championship players, we're finding that balance and having a younger squad that are willing to learn, but also add that lovely bit of quality.

"Looking at him in terms of what he offers, it is different to what we have. He's got a bit of pace, a bit of physicality and also his passing, in terms of centre-backs and the kind of Pep Guardiola style of ball playing centre-backs players that can do the short passing and are composed. But also they have the ability to play a long pass that's accurate and gets us up the pitch. I've seen quite a bit of that from him, which is really pleasing to see.

"I think when you're playing through the lines and are against tough teams in the Championship, you need players that are not just pumping the ball up long just to see where it goes but are pumping up an accurate ball to our winger as the likes of Manhoef or Koumas or Junho who have a bit of pace. That could be the difference maker of how we break teams down and how we break that press and I think he can offer that."

Sam continued: "So, in terms of is a new centre-back needed? I don't think it's urgent. I don't think it's an issue because you've got the likes of Ben Gibson with experience, likewise with Michael Rose and Ben Wilmot as well. But also, you've got the talent of Ashley Phillips who is doing well, and I think he's definitely growing and is going to maintain his place in the starting XI.

"So, I think it's not a position that is looking weak, but if you look at a player of his stature, I think he will offer us something that maybe is needed in terms of what Stoke are like in possession and in games recently where we just haven't been able to break down teams. Maybe him offering us that output from the back could be what helps us to look a bit more threatening and have a bit more tempo to our game.

"I think it's a very solid link, and he's a player that's a young man who's still learning about the game like Ashley Phillips, who's willing to make mistakes but is also very promising. It's good to see that's the route that we're going down."

Rodrigo Guth Fortuna Sittard Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 12 (12) Goals (Assists) 1 (0) xG 0.79 Pass Accuracy 84.5% Touches (In Opposition Box) 706 (38) Tackle Success 57.1% Duel Success 53.1% Aerial Duel Success 51.6% Recoveries 49 *Stats correct as of 29/11/2024

Stoke will need new defenders in the next couple of seasons

Although they are not struggling too much defensively at this moment in time, in the coming years, new players will be needed through the door of the bet365 Stadium due to Stoke's current batch of centre-backs starting to age.

Ben Gibson will turn 32 in January, while Michael Rose turned 29 in October, and a player like Guth at just 24 has plenty of time to grow and develop in red-and-white if a move is made.

The Potters have had a difficult few seasons since getting relegated from the Premier League in 2018, and they have struggled to prove themselves as a solid contender for a top six finish at all during their time back in the second tier.

Their former plan of bringing in older, experienced players failed to work, and signing young and hungry stars could be the way that they build a squad capable of reaching the top flight once again. Guth could be yet another cog in that plan.