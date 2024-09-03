This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It was an excellent summer transfer window for Stoke City.

After securing survival in the Championship last season following a strong end to the campaign, there is plenty of optimism among Potters supporters that the club can kick on this term under the guidance of head coach Steven Schumacher.

That positivity has increased after a busy summer that saw 10 new signings arrive at the bet365 Stadium, and a number of those additions have already made an impact in the early weeks of the season.

Stoke City summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent Viktor Johansson Rotherham United Permanent Ben Gibson Norwich City Permanent Ashley Phillips Tottenham Hotspur Loan Eric Bocat Sint-Truiden Permanent Bosun Lawal Celtic Permanent Tatsuki Seko Kawasaki Frontale Permanent Andrew Moran Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Sam Gallagher Blackburn Rovers Permanent Lewis Koumas Liverpool Loan Tom Cannon Leicester City Loan

There have also been a number of departures, including the likes of Tom Edwards, Ciaran Clark, Josh Laurent, Daniel Johnson, Medhi Leris, Wesley and Tyrese Campbell, while Tommy Simkin, Lewis Baker and Nathan Lowe have all made loan moves away from the club.

It has been a decent start to the season for Stoke, and they head into the international break sitting 10th in the table after winning two and losing two of their first four league games.

Stoke City fan pundit makes bold Tom Cannon claim

FLW's Stoke City fan pundit Sam Harrison was impressed with the Potters' summer transfer business, and he believes the loan signing of Leicester City striker Tom Cannon is the club's best deal.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Hull City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Norwich City were among the clubs said to be interested in Cannon this summer, but he decided to join Stoke, and Sam says the 21-year-old will add strong competition for places in the forward areas.

"The best bit of business Stoke did in the summer was bringing in Tom Cannon," Sam said.

"It wasn't a huge thing if we did lose out on Cannon because we already have lots of goals.

"We'd already brought Sam Gallagher in, who can hopefully come back from injury and have an impact on the season, and we've got Ryan Mmaee, who has also come back from injury.

"I think the club's whole stance on the summer window has been really good.

"They've had to stay patient with players, they've had to wait for players and they haven't just thrown money in for nothing and waited until the latter stages of the summer window to make the right signings.

"I think if you look at the squad we've got now, there's good competition there with quality players, and if Schumacher can get the best out of them, which he's done with quite a number of players already, then we could be looking at a really solid Championship season.

"There's some other business that we did that was big, such as bringing in Viktor Johansson, which was a really good deal.

"Bringing in Ben Gibson, a left-footed centre-back with experience, was key, but I think overall, how we've done the business is the best bit.

"The patience that the club had during the summer window was really good and beating off competition for Tom Cannon.

"Bringing in Tom Cannon is one for the fans and the team, there's going to be really good competition and a really good relationship between the fans and the players in terms of bringing what they want on the pitch.

"When you have good quality on the pitch and off the bench, if something isn't working, you can bring someone else on, and I think Tom Cannon and other players that we've brought in during the summer window are definitely going to get the fans going.

"It's quite exciting, I must admit.

"If we can get the best out of these players, and have a little bit of momentum and consistency during the season, we could kick on and have a really good season."

Tom Cannon signing is a big coup for Stoke City

It is difficult to disagree with Sam that Cannon is the standout signing of the summer for Stoke.

Sporting director Jon Walters claimed that "most clubs in the Championship wanted to sign Tom this summer" after his move to the bet365 Stadium was confirmed, and there is no doubt that it is a huge statement of intent for the Potters to win the race for his signature.

Cannon struggled for game time following his £7.5 million move to Leicester last summer, but he has proven he can be a threat at Championship level previously, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances during a loan spell at Preston North End in the 2022-23 season.

With the likes of Million Manhoef, Lewis Koumas, Ryan Mmaee and Sam Gallagher already at his disposal, Cannon will add to Schumacher's dangerous attacking options, and he could be the man to fire Stoke up the table in the year ahead.