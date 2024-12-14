This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have never successfully troubled the Championship play-off spots since their relegation from the Premier League back in 2018, despite a talented turnover of players in that time.

But since becoming a second tier outfit, the Potters have still witnessed talented players plying their trade in the club's well-renowned red and white stripes, such as Jack Clarke and Liam Delap.

For example, prior to joining Luton Town for the Hatters' Premier League campaign last term, Jacob Brown proved to be a solid acquisition for the Potters after moving to the West Midlands outfit from Barnsley back in 2020.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, Football League World asked our Stoke fan pundit, Sam Harrison, how he rated the club's current player recruitment team, and if he thinks they are identifying talent well enough.

Stoke fan pundit makes transfer recruitment admission

Sam told FLW: "I think it'd be very difficult to say that Stoke's recruitment team hasn't identified good talent.

"Because you look at the teams we had, and the players we've had, even now, (Million) Manhoef, Bae Jun-Ho, Wouter Burger, Lewis Koumas on loan, Andrew Moran on loan, Ashley Phillips on loan, fantastic individuals.

"It is just a matter of are Stoke getting the best out of them?

"Because we've had it in the past where you look at Jack Clarke, you look at Liam Delap, Rabbi Matondo, loads and loads of players that we've had at the club, that, you know what, we maybe just didn't get the best out of them.

"And maybe they needed it for their career, to have a bit of a tricky, or a rough patch at a club, to then kick on elsewhere, and that's not on the recruitment for me, surely that's on, I don't know, just timing or how it happened.

"But I think recruitment wise, we're bringing in good players, good solid players, with a lot of potential.

"You look at the average age of Stoke's squad, it's very young, and it's obviously one that's going to be developing, so, you're not going to see results straight away, and it's a long-term process that the club are following.

"So, yeah, I like it, I think it's just one of them where, right now, where do you find the balance?

"Is it that we need more experienced heads, or is it more just you need that depth in the squad?

"I feel like that's a little bit what we're lacking at the moment, in terms of when we're playing Koumas and Manhoef and Bae Jun-Ho in the starting 11, looking to the bench. Do you have enough quality to then come on?

"Of course you look at Nathan Lowe, who's on loan elsewhere at Walsall, doing really well, someone like him, who could come off the bench, or even be in the mix to start, you'd then say 'right, that's the quality there.'

"So I think that, maybe is the improvement factor of looking at what is missing in the Stoke squad, what's needed, and what does Narcis Pelach want?

"Especially with it being the first transfer window that he's been in control of."

Stoke must look at Ipswich Town duo with regret

While the Potters faithful will be keen to see what Pelach's first transfer window as Stoke boss may bring, they must also look at Ipswich duo Clarke and Delap with envy.

As alluded to by FLW's Stoke fan pundit Sam, neither of them had successful loan stints in the West Midlands during the 2020/21 and 2022/23 Championship seasons respectively.

Liam Delap Stoke City stats Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 0

But winger Clarke went on to produce a solid return of 15 goals and four assists in 40 second tier appearances for Sunderland last season, which was enough to convince the Premier League Tractor Boys to snap him up, while Delap has proven his eye for goal at top-flight level, and scored for Kieran McKenna's side during their unlikely win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.