Stoke City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Matija Sarkic from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent deal this summer.

Who is Matija Sarkic?

The keeper joined Wolves a few years ago, but he has failed to make a league appearance for the side since, so his game time has come from various loan spells.

That includes Stoke, with Sarkic having signed for the Potters in January, but injuries meant he made just eight appearances over the second part of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Montenegro international has clearly impressed Alex Neil, as TEAMtalk have revealed that he is pushing for a permanent move for the stopper.

Plus, he is proven in the Championship, having starred for Birmingham City in the 2021/22 campaign, where he won their Player of the Year despite only featuring in 23 games.

The update states that discussions have taken place, and with Jose Sa and Dan Bentley ahead of Sarkic in the pecking order at Molineux, it seems they are willing to let him leave this summer.

So, an agreement is likely to be reached, and it will signal the start of what could be a very busy summer for the Potters.

It was confirmed last week that seven players would be departing when their contracts expire in the summer, with Neil looking to reshape the squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the club.

This is a move that suits all parties

At 25, Sarkic is reaching an age where he needs to be playing each week, and that’s not going to come at Wolves, with Julen Lopetegui sanctioning his loan in January, and he’s since signed Bentley, which says a lot. Another loan doesn’t really make sense, as Sarkic will know he won’t have a future at Wolves.

Therefore, Stoke would be an appealing prospect for the keeper. Firstly, he knows that Neil rates him, whilst he has spent the past six months at the club, which means he will be settled in.

Agreeing a fee is unlikely to be a problem, and, providing Sarkic stays fit, this would be a smart bit of business for Stoke, as he could be their number one for the foreseeable future. So, there aren’t many stumbling blocks to this happening, and it’s a move that suits all parties involved.