Stoke City poised to finalise transfer swoop for midfielder

Stoke City are set to complete the signing of Josh Laurent on a free transfer in the next week.

The midfielder has been a regular with Reading for the past two years and he has generally impressed despite the Royals’ struggles. However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there were doubts about his long-term future.

And, Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has confirmed that the Potters are going to win the race to bring in the 27-year-old, with a move thought to be at a very advanced stage.

“Stoke set to sign Josh Laurent as a free agent after the midfielder’s departure from Reading. Final parts of deal to be completed in the coming days or next week.”

The former Shrewsbury man will provide much-needed competition in the middle of the park for the Staffordshire outfit, who are still unsure about whether they will keep Joe Allen, whilst Romaine Sawyers has returned to West Brom after his loan spell.

Laurent’s arrival will be the latest summer recruit for Stoke after Aden Flint’s signing.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Stoke as Laurent has been a very strong performer in the Championship over the past few years for Reading.

So, they know exactly what he’s about, with his work-rate, tackling and passing ability making him a useful option for the team.

It was an area of the squad that Michael O’Neill needed to strengthen and he will be delighted when Stoke managed to get this over the line, which seems a matter of time now.

