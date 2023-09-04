Highlights Stoke City is set to sign Ciaran Clark on a short-term deal, adding an experienced defender to bolster their squad.

Although not an exciting signing, Clark's knowledge of the Championship and physicality will be valuable for Stoke's push for a play-off place.

The loss to Preston highlights the need for Stoke to work on building understanding among their new signings during the international break.

Stoke City are closing in on the signing of Ciaran Clark on a free transfer as Alex Neil looks to bolster his defence.

Who is Ciaran Clark?

The left-sided defender is a player that Stoke fans will surely know, as he has spent his entire career in England, with Aston Villa, Newcastle and most recently Sheffield United, who he joined on loan last season as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Also capable of playing left-back, Clark is an Ireland international, but he hasn’t pulled on the green jersey for a few years.

Stoke City set to sign Ciaran Clark

Clark’s deal with Newcastle officially expired in the summer, and it was no surprise when he was named as a player they would be releasing, as he had no future at St. James’ Park.

Despite his experience, Clark, who has had injury issues, hadn’t found a club this summer, but as he was a free agent, there was no rush to get a deal sorted before the deadline on Friday.

And, it now appears the 33-year-old will be back in the game, as Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that the Potters are set to sign Clark on a short-term deal.

“Stoke City are ready to swoop for free agent centre half Ciaran Clark. The Potters have been major recruiters in the window but Alex Neil has space for an extra defender. Clark has been in talks with Stoke for a few days and is close to accepting terms to join the squad. Clark can also play left back, with Stoke selling Josh Tymon to Swansea in the final day business of the window.”

Is this a good signing for Stoke City?

It has been a hectic summer at Stoke, with Alex Neil overseeing major changes as he puts his mark on the team for his first full season in charge, which is what many fans wanted to see.

Bringing in Clark is not the sort of signing that will particularly excite the supporters, and his injury record is a concern, but it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

They are getting a player who knows exactly what the Championship is all about, and he will add physicality and know-how to the dressing room, which will be important as Stoke look to push for a play-off place this season.

It’s hard to see the former Villa man becoming a key player in the XI, but he will do a job from the bench if Neil looks to see out games, and he offers good cover over what is a demanding campaign.

So, it’s a low-risk deal, and one that could work out for the Potters.

What next for Stoke City?

The disappointing loss at home to Preston means it’s been an average start for Stoke, but that was to be expected given the huge turnover of players.

Neil will welcome the international break as he can now focus on working with the new signings on a daily basis as they look to build more of an understanding.

Stoke are back in action at Norwich on September 16, and it remains to be seen whether Clark is involved, although he’s sure to need time to get up to speed considering he hasn’t had a full pre-season.