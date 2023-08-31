Highlights Stoke City have won the race to sign Sead Haksabanovic, the Celtic winger who has struggled to secure a regular place in the team.

Stoke City's busy summer transfer window continues with the addition of Haksabanovic, providing depth and competition in the wide positions.

Haksabanovic has shown glimpses of his natural ability and Stoke City's loan move for him is seen as a low-risk opportunity with the potential for a high reward.

Stoke City appear to have seen off competition from PAOK to sign Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic.

Who is Sead Haksabanovic?

The 24-year-old is an attacking player who can play in different positions in the final third, but he has been mainly used from the left with the Glasgow giants.

Haksabanovic started out with Swedish outfit Halmstads before earning a move to West Ham, and whilst he spent three years with the Londoners, he made just two cup appearances before returning to Sweden.

A switch to Rubin Kazan followed before he signed for Celtic, with the wide man playing 26 league games as they secured the title last season, which was part of another treble for the club.

Stoke make move to sign Sead Haksabanovic

Haksabanovic was not a regular under Ange Postecoglou last year, with many of his outings from the bench.

Things haven’t really changed for the Montenegro international despite Brendan Rodgers’ appointment as the new Celtic boss, even with star man Jota having left for Al-Ittihad.

An Instagram post over the weekend where the player spoke about finding a place where you are valued, meant a move always seemed likely this week, particularly as Luis Palma joined Celtic.

And, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (20:28) confirmed that the Potters have lodged a bid for the player.

“Stoke City and PAOK have made loan bids for Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic. The Montenegro international has struggled to hold down a regular place in the team since signing from Rubin Kazan last year. It’s understood PAOK are willing to negotiate on a permanent transfer also. The 24-year-old still has four years left on his Celtic contract.”

It was subsequently claimed by reporter Pete O’Rourke that Haksabanovic was set for a medical with the Potters ahead of the move, indicating they have won the race for his signature.

Do Stoke need Sead Haksabanovic?

It has been a ridiculously busy summer for Stoke, which is what the fans wanted after years of struggling, with Alex Neil making his mark ahead of his first full season in charge.

That has seen several wingers arrive, including Mehdi Leris and Andre Vidigal, with the latter having made an instant impact.

But, it was confirmed that Chiquinho had returned to Wolves, despite only joining on loan earlier this summer, so that freed up space in the squad for another wide man, which Haksabanovic will fill.

Is this a good signing for Stoke?

Haksabanovic didn’t hit the heights expected at Celtic, but it should be noted that he didn’t always get a run in the team.

Whilst he could frustrate on occasions, he is a player with natural ability. He can beat his man, he can pick out a pass, and he can make a contribution in the final third.

So, to bring him in on loan seems like a low-risk move for Stoke, and it could pay off in style if Neil manages to get the best out of him, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to Championship football.