Stoke City’s busy summer looks set to continue as they close in on the signing of Wouter Burger from Basel.

Who is Wouter Burger?

The 22-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Feyenoord, but he struggled to truly establish himself as a regular, making just 16 appearances for the club.

After a few loan spells in the Netherlands, Burger made the move to Switzerland to join Basel in search of more game time, and it’s a move that worked out very well.

He has become an important player over the past two seasons, which includes making 35 appearances in the previous campaign as Basel reached the semi-final of the Europa League Conference League.

Stoke City interested in Wouter Burger

It was reported at the start of August that the Potters held an interest in Burger, and that they had actually made an offer to Basel for the player.

Whilst the initial offer wasn’t accepted, it doesn’t appear to have put Stoke off, as Swiss media outlet Basler Zeitung has now revealed that a move is on the cards.

This comes after Burger had missed training with Basel, and he’s now seemingly set to travel to England to finalise the transfer to Stoke.

What will Wouter Burger bring to Stoke?

At 6”3’, the Staffordshire outfit will be getting someone who is a physically imposing player, so there should be little doubt about whether he has the strength to cope with the demands of English football.

As well as that, as you would expect for someone who has come through the ranks at a Dutch club, Burger is also comfortable in possession.

So, he is a midfielder who can mix it up well, and given his age, he would be a smart long-term addition for Stoke, as he should enter his peak years at the Bet365 Stadium. Plus, he would arrive with good pedigree, having played for big clubs in Feyenoord and Basel, with the latter having played in Europe.

Stoke City summer transfer plans

It has been a remarkably busy summer for the Potters so far, with Alex Neil making wholesale changes to his squad.

After years of underachievement, with Stoke having failed to record a top-half finish since they were relegated, all the fans will welcome such change, and the early signs are positive, with the side picking up a few wins and impressing.

Despite 13 new signings having come through the door, Neil made it clear he wants more, and it’s though Stoke still want a right-back and a centre-back to improve the squad.

Another priority was in midfield, so Burger will address that issue, and ensure Neil has the strength in depth he wants for such a crucial position.

Yet, as mentioned, further new signings are expected ahead of the deadline, which is on September 1 at 11pm. So, it really will be a new-look Stoke squad this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can sustain a push for the top six.

Stoke are back in action at The Den against Millwall this weekend.