Steven Schumacher set for Stoke City job

The Potters’ hierarchy made the decision to sack Alex Neil last week after a poor campaign so far, with the side only two points above the relegation zone.

Paul Gallagher has been in charge since the Scotsman’s exit, and he has guided the team to two points from two games, including a respectable draw at West Brom on Sunday.

In the background, the search has been going on for the next boss, and the Telegraph has revealed that Schumacher is in line to take over, with an announcement expected in the coming days.

“Stoke City are close to appointing Plymouth Argyle’s Steven Schumacher as their new manager. Schumacher is in advanced talks with Stoke and is set to be confirmed as Alex Neil's successor this week following discussions over the past 48 hours, with a compensation package broadly agreed.

“Stoke have considered a number of other candidates in a lengthy process, including former player John Eustace, ex-Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson.

“Michael Beale, who was announced as the new manager of Championship rivals Sunderland on Monday, is understood to have held initial talks last week. Dean Holden, the assistant to former Stoke manager Michael O’Neill, was also interviewed.”

Steven Schumacher has a big job on his hands

It was a summer of change at the Bet365 Stadium, with Neil bringing in 19 new players to revamp the squad, but many of the new recruits have not made the desired impact.

So, the challenge for Schumacher will be to get the players performing to their highest level, but he will arrive with a good reputation after his outstanding work at Home Park.

Plymouth won the League One title last season, playing a fast, exciting brand of football, and they have continued that in the second tier, with their victory against Rotherham on Saturday leaving the side in 16th position in the table.

In the 22 games so far, Argyle have scored 34 goals, which is 13 more than Stoke, so it will be hoped he can get more productivity from the attack.

Schumacher will be seen as a long-term appointment by Stoke, but he will also be aware of the need to get results immediately, with the club looking nervously over their shoulder in the relegation battle.

Stoke set for busy period

The festive period is notoriously hectic, and providing the appointment goes through as expected, Schumacher will have four games by New Year’s Day.

His first is likely to be at home to Millwall on Saturday, with the Potters making the trip to Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

After that, it’s a game at Watford, with high-flying Ipswich the visitors for the first game in 2024.