Stoke City are set to secure the signing of Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers following an agreement over a fee for the striker.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, a deal in the region of £1.5 million has been negotiated between the two Championship sides to take Gallagher to Staffordshire.

It was previously reported by Pete O'Rourke that the Potters had bid £800,000 for the forward, who has just one year remaining on his current contract.

But Rovers set a specific seven-figure asking price, which has now been reached by Stoke as they look to bolster Steven Schumacher’s attacking options for the upcoming campaign.

Gallagher contributed three goals and three assists from 24 appearances in the league last season, as Blackburn finished 19th in the table, but he will now swap Ewood Park for the bet365 Stadium, pending a successful medical.

Sam Gallagher - Blackburn Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 42 (28) 6 (2) 2020-21 39 (24) 8 (3) 2021-22 37 (28) 9 (3) 2022-23 34 (27) 8 (2) 2023-24 24 (20) 3 (3)

Sam Gallagher transfer latest as Stoke City strike transfer breakthrough

Gallagher has been with Blackburn since 2019, but is set to make the switch to Stoke this summer.

The forward has been a regular presence at Ewood Park, but injury struggles limited his game-time in the 2023-24 season to just 24 outings in the Championship as Rovers fought against relegation danger.

His most prolific season with the Lancashire outfit saw him bag nine goals, but that was in the 2021-22 season, and he is now entering the final 12 months of his current deal that he signed back in the summer of 2019.

This has led to speculation over his future, with Stoke now reportedly striking an agreement with Blackburn over a £1.5 million transfer to bring his towering presence to the Potteries.

Related Stoke City make transfer decision on 26-year-old amid overseas interest Mehdi Leris could be set to stay with the Potters this season

Gallagher was the subject of speculation during the most recent January window, with Ipswich Town believed to have bid for the player.

However, he remained with Blackburn and helped them avoid relegation to the third tier.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys gained promotion to the Premier League with a second-placed finish, having signed Ali Al-Hamadi and Kieffer Moore instead.

Schumacher will be hoping that Gallagher can improve Stoke’s attacking threat next season, as he looks to guide the team to a top half finish in the standings.

Stoke’s 2024 summer business so far

The Potters have already added a number of players to Schumacher’s squad during the off-season.

Eric-Junior Bocat, Viktor Johansson, Ben Gibson and Wiktor Gromek have all signed for Stoke over the summer.

Schumacher led the team to an 18th place finish in the table last year, having taken over from Alex Neil midway through the campaign.

This transfer window represents his first real chance to work alongside new technical director Jonathan Walters to shape the team to his liking.

£1.5 million fee for Sam Gallagher is saving grace for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn were close to reaching a £2 million deal for Gallagher last January, but are now walking away with just £1.5 million from his sale.

Letting his contract situation run down to its final 12 months has cost Rovers, and it is this kind of management that they need to really improve on.

Stoke are getting a solid Championship calibre attacker at a decent price, and Schumacher should be happy with this bit of business.

The only positive from Blackburn is that the fee is still seven figures given Stoke were initially only willing to offer £800,000, and this money can now be reinvested back into John Eustace’s side.