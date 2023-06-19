Stoke City are keen on signing Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene in the summer transfer window.

Who is Jaden Philogene?

The 21-year-old is a versatile player who can occupy different positions in the final third, with many of his minutes in his career coming out wide. And, he’s a name that Stoke fans should know, as he had a six-month loan spell with the Potters in January 2022, where he would go on to make 11 appearances, scoring once.

Philogene returned to Villa after that season ended, and he was then sent to Cardiff for the previous campaign.

The youngster featured regularly for the Bluebirds, scoring four goals from 37 outings as they managed to avoid relegation to League One.

Once again, he will return to Villa, but another move in the summer feels inevitable and Stoke-On-Trent Live has confirmed that Alex Neil wants to bring Philogene back to the BEt365 Stadium.

The update explains how the Stoke boss wants to add to his squad this summer, with a focus on the final third, and Philogene’s versatility is seen as a positive.

It remains to be seen whether a move for the player is a permanent or a loan, but Villa would be entitled to a fee for any transfer as Philogene signed a new deal with the club before making the switch to Cardiff.

Stoke City summer transfer plans

This is a huge summer for Stoke City as Neil needs to do a lot of work to the squad ahead of his first full season in charge, and there’s no doubt plenty of areas need improving if the club are going to be pushing for a top six finish next season.

The prospect of bringing Philogene back to the club is one that should excite fans, because he has shown over the past 18 months that he is a player with a lot of talent, and it’s important to remember that he’s only 21, so you would expect him to develop and get better each year. On his day, he is someone who can make a difference with his ability to beat a player, and he brings excitement and unpredictability to a side.

So, it will be interesting to see if they can pull this off, but Stoke need to be busy in the coming months, and targeting young, hungry players is the right approach for Neil and Stoke.