Stoke City are among a host of clubs keeping tabs on Fleetwood Town’s Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu ahead of the summer transfer window, with sporting director Jon Walters a big fan of the midfielder.

The Potters endured another underwhelming campaign, which saw Steven Schumacher replace Alex Neil as head coach, whilst Walters was appointed later in the season in his new role.

Despite relegation fears, Schumacher did guide the team to safety, and three successive victories to finish the season did at least bring some optimism about what the future could hold under the former Plymouth chief.

Nevertheless, it appears Schumacher is prepared to make major changes ahead of his first full season in charge, as Stoke are expected to be active in the market this summer.

They have already brought in Viktor Johansson from Rotherham, and the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter and Conor Coady have been linked with a move to the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City target Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu

And, in a fresh development, it has been claimed by TEAMtalk that Stoke are keen on Sarpong-Wiredu, although they won’t have a free run at the player who has other admirers in the Football League.

“Stoke are among a number of clubs eyeing a move for highly-rated Fleetwood Town midfielder Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu in this summer’s transfer window.

“Fleetwood are aware they face a battle to keep hold of their captain in the wake of relegation with several Championship and League One clubs weighing up moves for Sarpong-Wiredu.”

With the Cod Army preparing for life in League Two, it does seem highly unlikely that they will be able to stand in the way of Sarpong-Wiredu if a formal offer does materialise.

The update also explained that Walters is Stoke figure behind this move, as he knows all about Sarpong-Wiredu having worked at Fleetwood before he returned to the Potters in his current role.

Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu could be a smart Stoke City signing

This is not the sort of deal that will excite too many fans, as Sarpong-Wiredu’s experience so far has come in the lower leagues.

However, Stoke have to trust Walters’ judgement on this one, and there’s no doubt that the midfielder was an impressive figure in League One despite Fleetwood’s relegation.

He would add a physicality and energy to the middle of the park, and his ability to play as a full-back, and in different midfield roles, means he could be very useful over the course of a demanding Championship campaign.

Stoke City’s summer plans

The fans will be pleased that it looks like a major overhaul is going to take place this summer, as Stoke have underachieved for years now, and a lot of that is on the players.

So, the squad needs a refresh, and it won’t be all about making multi-million pound signings, with Sarpong-Wiredu someone who could turn out to be a bargain.

Plus, he would be a player who is on his way up in the game, and he would be desperate to succeed at Stoke, and that attitude and mentality can help in the dressing room.

The window has started on a positive note with the arrival of Johansson, and it will be very interesting to see how the XI looks when the new season starts in August.