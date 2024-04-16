This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With three matches to go of the Championship campaign, Stoke City are still fighting to retain their second tier status.

Following the club's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, the Potters remain just three points above safety, currently occupying 20th place.

Despite this, it seems that the club are already potentially planning for life in the Championship next season.

Stoke City eyeing Burnley's Jay Rodriguez

According to TEAMtalk, Stoke are currently lining up a move for Burnley's Jay Rodriguez this summer.

The 34-year-old Clarets striker is out of contract at Turf Moor in the summer, and the Potters are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer if no new deal is agreed.

With The TEAMtalk report claiming that no new contract is yet on the table, it could well be that Rodriguez departs for nothing this summer.

Rodriguez could be a shrewd signing for Stoke

With the above links in mind, some of our FLW writers have discussed some aspects of the potential deal below.

Our writers touch up on whether or not Rodriguez would a good signing for the Potters, and what the 34-year-old could bring to the Bet365 Stadium.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is certainly an interesting transfer link ahead of the summer, but it could be one that makes sense for the Potters.

One thing the club have really struggled with this campaign is goals, particularly from their strikers.

For example, Stoke City rank 21st out of the 24 Championship teams for goals scored this campaign so far, which has no doubt contributed to the fact they are now in a relegation battle.

Adding to that point further, the club's top scorer this season is left-winger Andre Vidigal with just six league goals, whilst the club's top-scoring striker is Ryan Mmaee who has just three league efforts to his name.

Jay Rodriguez's 2023/24 Burnley Premier League Stats Matches 20 Starts 7 Minutes played 798 Goals 2 Assists 1 FOTMOB rating 6.40 Stats Correct As Of April 15, 2024, As Per FOTMOB

With that said, it makes sense Stoke are looking at strikers this summer, and on a free, bringing in Rodriguez could be a shrewd bit of business. Not only could he score goals, he brings with him an abundance of Championship experience.

The 34-year-old has previously netted 64 goals in the division, for example, and even when a squad player at Burnley last season, hit double digits in 28 outings.

Rodriguez's would also bring plenty of promotion-winning experience, which, whilst seems a long way away right now, is likely the ultimate goal for an ambitious club like Stoke.

All in all, this seems like a sensible deal for Stoke to explore, providing that Rodriguez's salary demands are reasonable.

Ben Wignall

Down the years, Rodriguez has scored goals at Championship levels mainly and sporadically in the Premier League, so there's no doubting his ability in-front of goal.

The last time he was in the Championship in 2022-23, he started just 20 times (appearing off the bench in a further eight games) and scored 10 goals, which is a pretty impressive record.

Rodriguez however will be 35 years of age when the 2024-25 season starts, and for all that Stoke may need a little more experience at the top end of the pitch to complement Niall Ennis and Ryan Mmaee next season - assuming they part ways with Tyrese Campbell and Wesley - this could be a bad move.

The veteran forward could command a decent-sized wage, and that is what Stoke are trying to avoid nowadays as they instead take chances on younger overseas recruits for the most part as part of their transfer strategy.

Providing that the wages are sensible and he's not starting every week, then Rodriguez could be okay in a substitute or rotational capacity, but Stoke ought to be looking forward and not backwards in their recruitment - and let's not forget that their position in the Championship next season is anything but secure right now.