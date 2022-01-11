Stoke City plotting January transfer swoop for Chelsea player

Stoke City are interested in Chelsea’s Lewis Baker, who is expected to be able to leave on a free transfer this month.

The 26-year-old has been at Stamford Bridge since joining eight years ago, but he has struggled for game time at the Blues, failing to make a league appearance in that time.

Like many Blues youngsters, Baker has had to go out on loan for minutes, having spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Reading, Leeds United and Trabzonspor among others.

And, it appears he could be on the move permanently this month, with reporter Nick Mashiter revealing that the Potters are keen on the midfielder.

Interestingly, he adds that Chelsea are not expected to stand in the way of a move at all, as they are believed to be willing to let the former England U21 international depart for no fee.

Michael O’Neill has made it clear that he wants to strengthen his squad this month, but he is also working under a budget, so loans and free transfers were expected to be the targets.

The verdict

This would appear to be a decent signing for Stoke as despite his lack of appearances at Chelsea, Baker has plenty of experience in different leagues over the years.

Clearly, he needs to find a permanent home and the Potters could be the ideal place for Baker to show what he can do on a regular basis.

Of course, there are concerns about his lack of action in recent months, but on a free it’s a low-risk move for O’Neill that could pay off as the side look to secure a top six finish this season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.