Stoke City plot transfer move to sign 22-year-old

Stoke City have made an approach to sign Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson, according to Football Insider.

Having arrived at Stoke to replace Nathan Jones in early November, it is fair to say that Michael O’Neill’s reign in charge at the Bet365 Stadium has been indifferent.

Results have differed with two opening wins in charge, followed by three defeats, and fans of the club are expecting that a number of new arrivals will come into the club in January.

O’Neill is now reportedly keen on Northern Ireland international Thompson, with whom he has worked with whilst boss of the national side.

Thompson is seen as a direct replacement for Badou Ndiaye, who is set to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor.

Football Insider claim that the Potters have made contact with Blackpool over a January deal for Thompson, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

The central midfielder has made 13 starts in 17 appearances for Blackpool this term, playing a total of 62 games for the club.

The Verdict

It was only a matter of time before O’Neill looked to bring in a player that he worked with at international level and it looks very much like Thompson is going to be that player.

The loss of Badou Ndiaye may be less talked about that normal, but I can only feel that Stoke are letting a class player leave for a player that is largely unproven.

What Stoke fans will think after the January transfer window closes is an interesting thing to wait for….