Steven Schumacher has already begun his summer clear-out as he looks to shape a new-look Stoke City squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Stoke's full retained list was released on May 21, with striker Tyrese Campbell leaving after eight years, 164 appearances and 36 goals at the club.

Schumacher needs to make some big decisions in terms of whom to keep, and who to let go - they only finished 17th in the Championship in 2023/24, but there were certain signs of progress towards the end of the season.

Former boss Alex Neil oversaw 19 players joining the Potters last summer, and while the likes of Wouter Burger and Bae Jun-ho have shone, some new faces have failed to make an impression on their new boss.

While he has already added to his squad with Viktor Johansson and Ben Gibson joining from Rotherham United and Norwich City respectively, there needs to be exits for players who do not have an immediate future in his team - here at Football League World, we have identified two players that could follow Campbell out of the door this summer, either on loan or permanently.

Daniel Johnson

Attacking midfielder Daniel Johnson reunited with his former Preston North End boss Neil when he signed a two-year deal for the Potters last summer, with his eight years of Championship experience at the Lilywhites seemingly making him a great addition to his ranks.

He began the campaign as a regular under Neil, starting 15 of Stoke's first 18 Championship outings, grabbing his first goal for the club against Huddersfield Town and registering two assists - but the Scot was sacked after 20 league games with the club in 20th place following a run of six games without a win.

Johnson netted a penalty against Swansea City as Paul Gallagher took over as interim boss, but Schumacher was hired as head-coach on December 19, and the Jamaican international had soon lost his place in the starting XI.

He started in Schumacher's first game in charge against Millwall, then made four substitute appearances in the next seven games before returning to the starting lineup away at Blackburn Rovers in February - a decision which did not pay off as he missed a penalty after 49 minutes to make it 3-2 and get Stoke back in the game, and was duly taken off 10 minutes later.

Despite it only being February 10, that game signalled the last of his 26 league appearances in 2023/24 as he was cast away from the matchday squad and made the bench just once more - away to Hull City in March - before the end of the season.

Daniel Johnson Stoke City Championship 2023/24 statistics Appearances 26 Starts 19 Goals 2 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 1.2 Balls recovered per 90 3.7 Tackles per 90 1

Johnson was available for transfer in the January window, according to TeamTalk, and he has not done anything on the pitch since for that to be any different this summer - it is quite clear that he is not in Schumacher's plans for next season, especially if Stoke make some additions in midfield in the coming months.

He has not been included in Jamaica's squad for the Copa America this summer, so will surely want a move away to play regular football to try and revive his international career before it is likely to be over in the coming years.

A permanent transfer away to another Championship team that needs experience would make sense, but he is now 31 and only has a year left on his deal with Stoke, so the likelihood of him commanding a decent fee is unlikely and the club may have to explore different options.

Nikola Jojic

Winger Nikola Jojic was a complete unknown in English football prior to his arrival in the Potteries last summer and is still relatively enigmatic to Stoke fans after a debut season spent on the peripheries of both the first-team and the U21 side.

After a breakout season in the Serbian Superliga with boyhood club Mladost Lučani, the 20-year-old joined Stoke on a four-year deal last August for a reported fee of £1.2m.

He made his debut for the Potters a week after his arrival as a substitute in the EFL Cup against Rotherham United, then made his first league appearance off the bench against Preston North End four days later, but failed to make much of an impact in either game.

The Serbian youth international did not play a single minute of first-team football again after that Preston outing, and only made the bench eight more times in all competitions - he did get some game time for the U21's, registering four goals and two assists in 15 Premier League 2 games.

His signing has transpired as one of the strangest in Stoke's recent history - it was not a small fee for a club in their position, especially for an unproven, young talent, and Jojic has struggled to find his feet and adapt to life in England.

With his contract still running until 2027, a loan deal to a team that will give him more minutes seems likely, unless he can force himself into Schumacher's plans in pre-season.