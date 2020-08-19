Stoke City player’s departure edging closer

Stoke City midfielder Badou N’Diaye is closing in on a loan move to Besiktas, according to reports from Le Quotidien.

N’Diaye has found regular game time hard to come by at Stoke since their relegation from the Premier League two seasons ago, with loan spells to Galatasaray and Trabzonspor materialising over the past couple of years.

The midfielder spent the second-half of last season on loan with Trabzonspor after falling out of favour under O’Neill, making only one start under the Northern Irishman despite becoming a key player under Nathan Jones.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-Stoke City players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Marc Wilson? Yes No

It seems that yet another move to Turkey could now be on the cards for the 29-year-old, with Besiktas reportedly closing in on a loan move for the midfielder with a potential €2m purchase clause.

N’Diaye is believed to be a high-earner on around £35,000-a-week at the bet365 Stadium, and O’Neill will be looking to slash the club’s wage bill as he continues to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The Verdict

This is hardly surprising, and I think Stoke fans would like to see the back of N’Diaye on a permanent basis rather than on a loan.

N’Diaye is a strong midfielder who looked impressive under Nathan Jones last term, but he hasn’t taken to O’Neill’s fancy and looks to be on his way out of the club once again.

The sooner Stoke can get him off the wage bill, the better.