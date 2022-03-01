Stoke City player setback confirmed ahead of Crystal Palace FA Cup clash

Stoke City will be without Morgan Fox for the next three games as their appeal over his red card was rejected.

The defender was sent off after an incident with Phil Billing in the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth over the weekend. Despite clearly winning the ball, Fox was adjudged to have followed through and caught the Cherries man, which saw official Tim Robinson dismiss the Potters man.

Boss Michael O’Neill was furious with the call, and the inconsistencies in the game, with the club looking to get the decision overturned.

However, Stoke-On-Trent Live revealed last night that the FA had gone with the referee, feeling that he hadn’t made a major mistake. Therefore, Fox will serve a three-game suspension.

That means he will watch on as his teammates take on Palace in the cup tonight, whilst he will also miss the home game with Blackpool this weekend and the trip to Barnsley days later.

This will be a major setback for the player who has only featured in eight league games this season.

The verdict

You have to feel sorry for Fox here as many neutral observers were shocked to see he was sent off for that challenge on the weekend.

The decision had major consequences on the day, with Stoke’s ten men ultimately failing to hold on, so you can understand why O’Neill was livid, and to have the appeal rejected will make him even angrier.

Perhaps the only positive is that the Potters are well-stocked in defence and Fox wasn’t a regular, but that doesn’t change the fact they will feel this is an injustice.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.