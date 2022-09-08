Stoke City player set for transfer move to overseas club

Stoke City defender Demeaco Duhaney is set to spend the final year of his Potters contract out on loan at Istanbulspor in Türkiye, with a season-long loan deal agreed according to beIN SPORTS reporter Gürler Akgün.

Istanbulspor are playing in the top flight or Turkish football for the first time in 2005 following their promotion from the second tier through the play-offs last season, and their transfer window does not close until 10pm UK time this evening.

And they are set to tie up a deal for Duhaney, who does not appear to be in Alex Neil’s plans this season.

Manchester City academy graduate Duhaney joined Stoke in 2021, initially on a short-term deal following his release from Huddersfield Town, where he played 20 Championship matches.

In January though, the 23-year-old penned a new deal which keeps him under contract at the Bet365 Stadium until the summer of 2023.

Duhaney though featured just three times in the second tier last season for Stoke, and has not been named in a matchday squad this season despite being fit and available, as proven with his appearance for the under-21’s against Newcastle United in August.

The right-back will now see out his contract in Eastern Europe, where he will potentially look to earn a permanent contract with Istanbulspor.

The Verdict

As he has a little bit of Championship experience, it’s perhaps puzzling how little Duhaney has been used during his time at Stoke.

He was handed an extended deal last season despite only featuring once in the Championship up until that point, and he barely played after receiving a new contract, so it makes the decision somewhat strange.

Duhaney though now seemingly has a chance to resurrect his career at a decent level, with the Turkish Super Lig having some pretty good quality teams at the top end of the table.

It will be a good test for Duhaney if he sees the pitch often, and it could play him into securing a permanent contract out there once his time at Stoke is up next summer.