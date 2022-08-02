Stoke City player set for transfer exit

Stoke City player Ibrahima Sy is set to leave the club this transfer window, with the player heading to Belgium, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

The young Potters player has yet to even make a league appearance for the club in his career but it looks like he could be heading to Belgium.

Sy has played mainly for the club’s reserve side so far in his career, having to settle for just showings in the youth setup rather than in the first-team. However, for the Stoke reserve team he has managed 27 appearances and one assist.

Despite the player having not showcased himself for the Potters yet in their first-team, the Belgian club clearly like what they see of him. The side are now preparing to snap him up in a transfer deal, with a medical seemingly penned in for the player tomorrow.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill is no doubt trying desperately to ensure his squad is ready for a potential promotion push in the Championship this season. He managed to lead the club towards the top six last time around but ended up having to settle for a midtable finish.

However, with the boss looking to bring in players to help him in the first-team and towards a second tier promotion, he seemingly sees the player as available for sale and not needed by the Potters.

It means the youngster will now be allowed to leave the club without a first-team league debut – and he’ll be leaving England and heading for Belgium this season.

The Verdict

Stoke City’s Ibrahima Sy is a bit of an unknown player and unless you’ve seen him play for the Potters’ reserve team, you won’t know what the player is like on the field.

However, whichever Belgian club have decided to sign him have clearly liked what they have seen of the midfielder in the Stoke youth ranks. The player has featured often for the Potters’ reserve team and it must be those showings that have made the club want to sign him in a transfer deal.

Boss Michael O’Neill clearly doesn’t see a place in the team for Sy despite his age. If he thought there was potential, you would think that the manager would want to keep him at the bet365 Stadium and then bring him into the first-team picture but instead he’s selling the player on.

Now though, Sy shall have the chance to play regular football in Belgium and prove how good he can be on the field this season.