Stoke City player set for League One transfer move after undergoing medical

Stoke City’s Lasse Sorensen is poised to join Lincoln City on a permanent basis after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

The 21-year-old has been highly-rated by the Potters coming through the ranks but he has struggled for game time in Staffordshire, with the youngster spending the previous campaign on loan with MK Dons.

And, he’s now set for a long-term exit, with Stoke-On-Trent Live confirming that a move to the Imps is at a very advanced stage.

They state that he has been undergoing a medical with Michael Appleton’s side, whilst personal terms have already been agreed, so an announcement is expected very shortly.

Providing the move is finalised, as expected, it would mean the Danish U20 international leaves the Potters after making just eight appearances for the club over the years.

It’s been clear that Sorensen hasn’t managed to force his way into Michael O’Neill’s plans though, so a move elsewhere will allow him a fresh start in the third tier.

Lincoln have had a busy window themselves as they look to go one better after suffering play-off final heartbreak last season.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties as Sorensen was not going to get the minutes he wants at Stoke and at his age he needs to be playing regularly.

So, the opportunity to link up with a team like Lincoln will have appealed. Appleton has shown he trusts youngsters in the XI and he is a great coach for developing players.

Now, it’s down to Sorensen to show why he is regarded as a talent and he will hope to play a big role in the Imps promotion push.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.