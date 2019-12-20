Stoke City player ratings: Joe Allen shines as Potters fail to capitalise against Middlesbrough

Stoke City failed to capitalise as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against a poor Middlesbrough side.

The Potters dominated the first half against a poor home side and should have gone in with an advantage at the half-time interval.

However they made up for this in the second period as Sam Clucas gave them a deserved lead after 53 minutes, only for Ashley Fletcher to level for the hosts just three minutes later.

Middlesbrough were boosted by the equaliser and soon found themselves in front as substitute Lewis Wing found the back of the net with a stunning effort from 25 yards.

Stoke rallied to try and find a way back into the game but it wasn’t to be.

Let’s see how we rated the Potters.

Jack Butland – 8

Made several excellent saves to deny the hosts showing why he’s one of the best goalkeepers at this level.

Tommy Smith – 6

Did a good job of covering for Tom Ince. Looked comfortable on the ball.

Danny Batth – 6

Ensured that Stephen Walker had no opportunity to make an impact. Played a simple but effective game.

Liam Lindsay – 6

Led by example at the back.

Stephen Ward – 6

Linked up well with James McClean and ensured Middlesbrough had no joy down the flank.

Tom Ince – 7

Caused plenty of problems for Hayden Coulson as he continuously used his pace before cutting inside.

Joe Allen – 7

The best player on the park by a country mile.. Passed the ball well and dictated everything that Stoke did.

Jordan Cousins – 6

Swept up play well and ensured that Middlesbrough weren’t able to pass through Stoke’s defence.

Sam Clucas – 8

A constant threat breaking out of midfield and caused lots of problems for Middlesbrough’s defence. Gave the visitors the breakthrough with a slotted finish in the second half.

James McClean – 7

Provided s real test for Djed Spence with his pace and power. Unfortunate not make more of a good chance in the first half.

Lee Gregory – 6

Faced a physical battle against Daniel Ayala but did well.

Substitutes

Nick Powell – 6

Looked lively after his introduction as he looked to carve Middlesbrough open.

Sam Vokes – 5

Added a physical presence but was unable to penetrate the home side’s defence.

Mame Biram Diouf – 5

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.